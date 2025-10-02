America's Undoing

America's Undoing

September 2025

The Great Paralysis: Why Democrats Still Can’t Fight Trump
They won't fight for change because they don't want change.
  
America's Undoing
 and 
Corbin Trent
48
An Idea So Crazy It Just Might Work
The hostile takeover of a 3rd party shell company
  
America's Undoing
202
How to beat MAGA in 2026, 2028, and Beyond
As you read this, I'm asking one question: Is this a plan you would put your name on?
  
Corbin Trent
179
It's the Economic System, Stupid
These Democrats Will Create the Next Trump
  
Corbin Trent
 and 
America's Undoing
65
The Country We Have Vs the Country We Imagine
If we can't agree on the scale of a crisis, we can't agree on the scale of a solution.
  
Corbin Trent
28
Faith in God, Faith in Guns
A chat with my nephew and an assassination got me thinking about responsibility.
  
Corbin Trent
 and 
America's Undoing
79
American Carnage
The Violence We Accept and The Violence We Don't
  
Corbin Trent
 and 
America's Undoing
49
Mission for America
Thanks for the feedback.
  
Corbin Trent
76
Curing Healthcare with Public Competition
Our healthcare system has a fever, and the only thing that can cure it is more cow bell.
  
Corbin Trent
 and 
America's Undoing
30
The War for America's Future Is Here.
If Americans are angry enough for authoritarianism, they're angry enough for supermajorities. It's time to start building a better America.
  
Corbin Trent
 and 
America's Undoing
61

August 2025

