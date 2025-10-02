America's Undoing
Shutdown Fight: Why Defending American Healthcare Isn’t Enough
Democrats need to decide on their vision for America. Soon
6 hrs ago
•
Corbin Trent
and
America's Undoing
95
19
September 2025
The Great Paralysis: Why Democrats Still Can’t Fight Trump
They won't fight for change because they don't want change.
Sep 30
•
America's Undoing
and
Corbin Trent
147
48
An Idea So Crazy It Just Might Work
The hostile takeover of a 3rd party shell company
Sep 28
•
America's Undoing
163
202
How to beat MAGA in 2026, 2028, and Beyond
As you read this, I'm asking one question: Is this a plan you would put your name on?
Sep 25
•
Corbin Trent
206
179
It's the Economic System, Stupid
These Democrats Will Create the Next Trump
Sep 23
•
Corbin Trent
and
America's Undoing
186
65
The Country We Have Vs the Country We Imagine
If we can't agree on the scale of a crisis, we can't agree on the scale of a solution.
Sep 17
•
Corbin Trent
162
28
Faith in God, Faith in Guns
A chat with my nephew and an assassination got me thinking about responsibility.
Sep 13
•
Corbin Trent
and
America's Undoing
202
79
American Carnage
The Violence We Accept and The Violence We Don't
Sep 11
•
Corbin Trent
and
America's Undoing
222
49
Mission for America
Thanks for the feedback.
Sep 9
•
Corbin Trent
75
76
Curing Healthcare with Public Competition
Our healthcare system has a fever, and the only thing that can cure it is more cow bell.
Sep 6
•
Corbin Trent
and
America's Undoing
115
30
The War for America's Future Is Here.
If Americans are angry enough for authoritarianism, they're angry enough for supermajorities. It's time to start building a better America.
Sep 3
•
Corbin Trent
and
America's Undoing
125
61
August 2025
Project 2028 or A New Contract for America
America is in a Political Revolution. A New Kind of Democrat Needs to Win It.
Aug 30
•
Corbin Trent
and
America's Undoing
173
205
