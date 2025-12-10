Live with Kaivan Shroff

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2876Live with Kaivan ShroffA recording from Corbin Trent and Kaivan Shroff's live videoCorbin Trent and Kaivan ShroffDec 10, 20252876ShareTranscriptGet more from Corbin Trent in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAmerica's UndoingSubscribeAuthorsCorbin TrentKaivan ShroffWrites Kaivan Shroff’s Newsletter SubscribeRecent PostsThe Demolition of Democracy And What Comes Next: a conversation with Steve SchmidtOct 24 • America's Undoing and Steve SchmidtKrystal Ball and Corbin Trent have a conversation.Oct 14 • America's Undoing, Krystal Kyle & Friends, and Corbin Trent