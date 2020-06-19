About Me

I’m Corbin Trent I grew up in Northeast Tennessee watching America get stripped for parts. Not metaphorically—literally.

The factories shut down. Main streets emptied. Families that built middle-class lives on one income now scramble with three jobs just to stay broke. This wasn’t inevitable. It was a choice—a deliberate dismantling of America’s productive economy so a handful of people could get obscenely rich.

But I also grew up in the shadow of the Tennessee Valley Authority—the last time this country built something massive for its people. TVA turned one of the poorest regions in America into an industrial powerhouse. It wasn’t charity. It wasn’t trickle-down bullshit. It was government doing what government’s supposed to do: build.

I’ve worked at the highest levels of progressive politics—Bernie Sanders’ senior advisor, AOC’s communications director, co-founder of Justice Democrats, Green New Deal architect. I’ve seen exactly how Washington operates.

And here’s what I learned: America doesn’t have a funding problem. It has a competence problem.

We spend more on healthcare than any nation—and get worse outcomes.

We spend more on infrastructure—and get potholes.

We spend more on defense—and China still caught us flat-footed with hypersonics.

The government doesn’t build insulin factories. It subsidizes companies that jack up prices 1,000%.

It doesn’t build housing. It guarantees loans for developers who inflate the market.

It doesn’t train doctors. It underwrites schools that create artificial scarcity.

We don’t make anything anymore. We just move money until it disappears.

I come from Trump country. These are my people. When you’ve watched your town die while politicians gaslight you with GDP stats, a wrecking ball starts to sound like salvation. Trump named the villains no one else would. He promised to tear down the system that failed us.

But you can’t rebuild with rubble.

Tax cuts for billionaires aren’t a plan. Trade wars that change nothing aren’t a plan.

And a movement that turns into a cult isn’t a revolution.

That’s why I started America’s Undoing.

Not to mourn what we’ve lost. Not to beg for better leaders.

But to lay out a real plan to fix what’s broken:

Why are both parties trapped in the same dead ideology?

How the government can build again —not just cut checks to corporations.

What a real industrial policy looks like in 2025.

Why redistribution without production is a dead end.

We built the TVA. We built the Arsenal of Democracy.

We went from horses to the moon in one lifetime.

Now we’ve got a choice: build the next American century—or watch the vultures pick the bones.

I know which one I’m choosing.

Start Here

What You’ll Find Here: