The System Has No Reverse
Trump called affordability a ‘Democratic hoax.’ He’s half right
Half of America just named cost of living as their biggest personal challenge. Healthcare costs, rent, groceries, childcare, gas. The basics. That’s what’s breaking people financially and emotionally.
Friday I wrote about how we lowered our expectations. This one is about the machine that made that permanent.
The economy we’re living inside wasn’t built with a reverse gear. It doesn’t go backwards. Prices don’t come down. Not in any systemic way. The only time prices actually fall is during a collapse. A depression. A crash. And when that happens, the wealthy swoop in and gobble up everything the rest of us built for pennies on the dollar. That’s the only reverse this system has. Pain for us, opportunity for them.
When inflation spiked to 9%, the Federal Reserve had exactly one tool. Make people poorer. Raise interest rates. Cool the housing market. Kill jobs. Make it harder to borrow. The theory is simple—if people have less money, they’ll buy less stuff, and prices will stop going up as fast.
That doesn’t bring prices back down. It just slows how fast they’re rising. The 20-25% price jump from 2021-22? That’s permanent. Baked in. Your groceries aren’t going back to what they cost in 2019. Your rent isn’t going back. Nothing is going back.
And nobody went to jail for it. Companies that gouged us during the pandemic—jacking up prices on everything from eggs to medical supplies because they could—faced no prosecution. No consequences. They pocketed record profits while we absorbed the pain. Then, during the brief window when workers actually had some leverage, when unemployment was low and people were quitting bad jobs and wages started rising, CEOs went on television and complained that workers were getting “too much power.” The power dynamic was “shifting too far.”
They said that out loud. On camera.
The system is built to prevent wages from rising too fast, to prevent workers from gaining leverage, to prevent any restoration of the purchasing power we’ve lost. When wages go up, the machine treats it like a malfunction and corrects. When corporations gouge, it’s just the market at work.
Trump recently called affordability “a Democratic Party hoax.” He’s half right. The hoax isn’t that people are struggling—that’s real. The hoax is that either party has a plan to fix it. Trump says he’s going to cut energy prices in half. Democrats say they’re going to make housing affordable. What mechanism exists to do that? Tariffs don’t lower prices. Deregulation doesn’t lower prices. Subsidies don’t lower prices—they just shift who pays.
We’ve been filling holes in affordability with welfare programs and tax credits for decades. The prices just rise to absorb the subsidy. We give people housing vouchers, landlords raise rents. We subsidize college, tuition explodes. We pump money into healthcare, costs spiral. The extraction economy sees government assistance as just another revenue stream.
This is why only 54% of Americans now view capitalism favorably—the lowest number Gallup has ever recorded. Why 62% of young people have a favorable view of socialism. They’re not reading Marx. They’re looking at their bank accounts and their rent and their grocery receipts and concluding, correctly, that whatever this system is, it isn’t working for them.
People look back at the 1930s through the 1970s as proof that the American economy can work for regular people. They’re right—that era was real. But they misremember what made it possible.
That wasn’t liberalism. It damn sure wasn’t neoliberalism. It was illiberal. Planning. The state deciding what got built, where, and at what price.
The New Deal, the war economy, the post-war boom—these weren’t achievements of the free market being gently regulated. They happened because the government decided outcomes mattered more than market purity. Tax and build, not just tax and spend. The state didn’t just write checks and hope. It built things directly. It entered markets as a competitor. It told entire industries what they were going to produce.
During World War II, the government didn’t incentivize aircraft production with tax credits. The Defense Plant Corporation built the factories—owned 90% of the nation’s synthetic rubber capacity, aircraft plants, and magnesium production—and leased them to contractors. The War Production Board told Ford they weren’t making cars anymore. They were making bombers. Period.
The TVA wasn’t a subsidy for rural electricity. It was the federal government entering the energy market as a direct competitor to private utilities. The government seized land, dammed rivers, and sold power at cost to force modernization on a region the market had written off.
The government forced companies to share patents. The 1956 consent decree against AT&T made Bell Labs license the transistor—the foundation of the entire modern tech industry—to anyone who asked, royalty-free. They didn’t negotiate. They didn’t offer incentives. They said this knowledge is too important to be hoarded.
Marginal tax rates hit 90%. That’s not a typo. That’s not tweaking incentives. That’s a functional cap on wealth accumulation.
This was not the free market. This was the state saying the outcome—winning the war, building the middle class, electrifying the country—matters more than the sanctity of the market process. Communism and socialism were genuine competitors on the world stage. The threat was existential. So we put market ideology on pause and actually built things.
That’s the era everyone wants to go back to. And we convinced ourselves it happened because of the market, not in spite of it.
We spent the next fifty years restoring market supremacy and calling it freedom. Exposed industries to global competition without protecting workers. Stripped the state of its capacity to build. Privatized everything we could. Reduced the government to a blindfolded referee—like some WWF bullshit where the ref conveniently misses every illegal move by the guy corporate wants to win.
The economy we have now isn’t a corruption of some natural order. It’s the market order restored. Private property sacred. Investors first. Government as spectator. The system working exactly as designed.
This comes down to supply. Who creates it. Who owns it. Who controls how it gets distributed.
Public competition. Not replacing the private sector. Competing with it. Building public capacity that delivers services at cost—no extraction, no administrative bloat dedicated to denying claims, no CEO packages that would make a Roman emperor blush.
Take healthcare. We don’t need a public option for the insurance part. We need public hospitals, public clinics, public care. The actual medicine. Insurance is just a way to pool money when you can’t afford things on your own. America is rich enough to be self-insured. When companies get big enough, that’s exactly what they do—cut out the middleman and handle it in-house. We’re the richest country in history. We can do the same thing.
Public broadband. Public housing development. Public energy. When there’s a public competitor in the market, the private sector has to actually compete on price. They can’t just keep extracting forever if there’s a public option delivering the same thing for less.
The budgets are public. The decision-makers are elected. You can show up to a city council meeting and ask questions. Try doing that with the private equity firm that bought your local hospital.
The last time we actually built a middle class, we did it by building things ourselves. The state entered markets as a competitor and a builder, not a blindfolded referee handing out tax credits and hoping for the best. Outcomes mattered more than ideology.
The system has no reverse. It never did. If we want affordability back, we have to build the supply ourselves.
From Caitlin Johnstone:
“ "Let the market decide" really means let the manipulators decide, because the markets are dominated by those who excel at manipulating. We're taught that letting the market decide means letting supply and demand take its natural course, as though we're talking about ocean tides or seasons or something, but in reality both supply and demand are manipulated constantly with extreme aggression. Manipulating the supply of diamonds. Manipulating the supply of housing. Manipulating the supply of oil. Manipulating people into wanting things they'd never thought to want before through advertising. Manipulating women into feeling bad about their bodies so they'll buy your beauty products. Manipulating people into paying $2000 for a $20 bag using branding. Manipulating people into buying Listerine by inventing the word "halitosis" and convincing them to be worried about it. Manipulating people into believing Beanie Babies were prized collectors items when they were just standard stuffed toys.
Capitalism gives us a civilization that is dominated by trickery. Those who get to the top are those who succeed in tricking as many people as possible. Tricking them into paying more. Tricking them into buying your product and not someone else's. Tricking people who actually produce something of value into making you their middle man who gets paid despite producing nothing. Tricking competitors into making the wrong move. Tricking people into asking their doctor about your extremely lucrative pharmaceutical product. Tricking people into buying or selling certain stocks or cryptocurrencies or NFTs. Tricking people by using the legal system and your team of lawyers who understand it better than normal people do. Tricking people into letting you privatize their own drinking water and then selling it back to them in bottles.
It's a scam competition. Whoever scams the best wins. How can you save the planet from destruction by human behavior when all of human behavior is driven by a bizarre scam competition? And the biggest scam of all is the narrative that this system is totally working and is entirely sustainable. That's the overarching scam holding all the other scams together.
Proponents of capitalism often decry socialism as a coercive system that people are forced to participate in, but what the hell do you call this? Did any of us sign up to be thrown into the middle of a giant unending scam competition? What if I don't want to spend my whole life being subjected to people's attempts to trick me? What if I don't want to live in a society where everyone's trying to trick and scam each other instead of collaborating toward the greater good of our world? Guess what? I don't consent to any of that. I am being coerced into this.
Whenever you talk about the destructiveness and depravity of capitalism online you'll get people saying "Hurr hurr, and yet here you are participating in capitalism" like that's an own instead of the exact problem that's being discussed. Yes! Yes I am coerced into participating in a capitalist society in order to pay the bills and stay alive. That's the problem I'm trying to address here. It's like prisoners complaining about the prison system and being called hypocrites because they are in prison.
I'm convinced that this is a huge factor in the mental health crises our society is experiencing today. We're trapped in this system where we're constantly being psychologically pummelled with an endless barrage of messaging trying to make us think and feel and desire and loathe specific things for no other reason than because it will make someone money. How can mental health prevail in a civilization where everyone's mind is continuously being yanked this way and that by mass-scale psychological manipulation? Capitalism poisons our minds as much as it poisons our air and our water.”
Precisely right about everything. A few of those state-owned enterprises are still running successfully. TVA and Bonneville are still generating power, and now they're returning to nuclear after 50 years of ignoring it.
China is conquering the world now because it's following the New Deal playbook. Find what each region does best and optimize it for local profit, not to enrich Bezos.