America's Undoing

Tom High
From Caitlin Johnstone:

“ "Let the market decide" really means let the manipulators decide, because the markets are dominated by those who excel at manipulating. We're taught that letting the market decide means letting supply and demand take its natural course, as though we're talking about ocean tides or seasons or something, but in reality both supply and demand are manipulated constantly with extreme aggression. Manipulating the supply of diamonds. Manipulating the supply of housing. Manipulating the supply of oil. Manipulating people into wanting things they'd never thought to want before through advertising. Manipulating women into feeling bad about their bodies so they'll buy your beauty products. Manipulating people into paying $2000 for a $20 bag using branding. Manipulating people into buying Listerine by inventing the word "halitosis" and convincing them to be worried about it. Manipulating people into believing Beanie Babies were prized collectors items when they were just standard stuffed toys.

Capitalism gives us a civilization that is dominated by trickery. Those who get to the top are those who succeed in tricking as many people as possible. Tricking them into paying more. Tricking them into buying your product and not someone else's. Tricking people who actually produce something of value into making you their middle man who gets paid despite producing nothing. Tricking competitors into making the wrong move. Tricking people into asking their doctor about your extremely lucrative pharmaceutical product. Tricking people into buying or selling certain stocks or cryptocurrencies or NFTs. Tricking people by using the legal system and your team of lawyers who understand it better than normal people do. Tricking people into letting you privatize their own drinking water and then selling it back to them in bottles.

It's a scam competition. Whoever scams the best wins. How can you save the planet from destruction by human behavior when all of human behavior is driven by a bizarre scam competition? And the biggest scam of all is the narrative that this system is totally working and is entirely sustainable. That's the overarching scam holding all the other scams together.

Proponents of capitalism often decry socialism as a coercive system that people are forced to participate in, but what the hell do you call this? Did any of us sign up to be thrown into the middle of a giant unending scam competition? What if I don't want to spend my whole life being subjected to people's attempts to trick me? What if I don't want to live in a society where everyone's trying to trick and scam each other instead of collaborating toward the greater good of our world? Guess what? I don't consent to any of that. I am being coerced into this.

Whenever you talk about the destructiveness and depravity of capitalism online you'll get people saying "Hurr hurr, and yet here you are participating in capitalism" like that's an own instead of the exact problem that's being discussed. Yes! Yes I am coerced into participating in a capitalist society in order to pay the bills and stay alive. That's the problem I'm trying to address here. It's like prisoners complaining about the prison system and being called hypocrites because they are in prison.

I'm convinced that this is a huge factor in the mental health crises our society is experiencing today. We're trapped in this system where we're constantly being psychologically pummelled with an endless barrage of messaging trying to make us think and feel and desire and loathe specific things for no other reason than because it will make someone money. How can mental health prevail in a civilization where everyone's mind is continuously being yanked this way and that by mass-scale psychological manipulation? Capitalism poisons our minds as much as it poisons our air and our water.”

polistra
Precisely right about everything. A few of those state-owned enterprises are still running successfully. TVA and Bonneville are still generating power, and now they're returning to nuclear after 50 years of ignoring it.

China is conquering the world now because it's following the New Deal playbook. Find what each region does best and optimize it for local profit, not to enrich Bezos.

