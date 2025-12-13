Y’all,

Tuesday, I pitched an idea for a SuperPAC asking for $500,000 I large contributions. I wasn’t going to start accepting small dollars until I knew it could get off the ground.

It’s Saturday. So far we have $255,000 in pledges.

That tells me I’m not the only one who sees the moment for what it is, a massive opportunity to transform our nation.

While the drums beat for war in Venezuela, I keep thinking that the way to stop our never ending war machine is to become a different country. One with a project that isn’t endless extraction and destruction. An economy people can thrive in. One that values our contributions

That’s why I want to do this project. I want to put together the research, media, and campaigna that tell a story and paint a picture of a different future. I want to draft a map to that future.

$50,000–$100,000 just a couple more people at this range and we’re off.

$10,000–$25,000 you’re building the foundation for small dollars to build on.

$2,500–$5,000 everything is helpful at this point.

If you want to contribute—or make an introduction to someone who can—reply with “A Fight Worth Having” as the subject.

Corbin