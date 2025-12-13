We’re getting close to launching.
Tuesday, I proposed an idea for a SuperPAC and ask for Big Donors to step up. They have.
My work will always be free, but you can help me do more. I want to be on the ground more talking to people. As a paid subscriber you’ll help me do that.
Y’all,
Tuesday, I pitched an idea for a SuperPAC asking for $500,000 I large contributions. I wasn’t going to start accepting small dollars until I knew it could get off the ground.
It’s Saturday. So far we have $255,000 in pledges.
That tells me I’m not the only one who sees the moment for what it is, a massive opportunity to transform our nation.
While the drums beat for war in Venezuela, I keep thinking that the way to stop our never ending war machine is to become a different country. One with a project that isn’t endless extraction and destruction. An economy people can thrive in. One that values our contributions
That’s why I want to do this project. I want to put together the research, media, and campaigna that tell a story and paint a picture of a different future. I want to draft a map to that future.
$50,000–$100,000 just a couple more people at this range and we’re off.
$10,000–$25,000 you’re building the foundation for small dollars to build on.
$2,500–$5,000 everything is helpful at this point.
If you want to contribute—or make an introduction to someone who can—reply with “A Fight Worth Having” as the subject.
Corbin
I can only be the cheerleader. You’ve got this! It’s time for good to prevail over evil.
Congrats on your boldness! I will help with whatever I can when the time is right.