America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
debra's avatar
debra
8h

I can only be the cheerleader. You’ve got this! It’s time for good to prevail over evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catherine Martinez's avatar
Catherine Martinez
5h

Congrats on your boldness! I will help with whatever I can when the time is right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture