America's Undoing

1d

In 2011, Elizabeth Warren, contemplating a run for the Senate, said this in a speech that was later adapted for a campaign slogan by Pres. Obama:

"I hear all this, you know, 'Well, this is class warfare, this is whatever.' No. There is nobody in this country who got rich on his own — nobody. You built a factory out there? Good for you. But I want to be clear. You moved your goods to market on the roads the rest of us paid for. You hired workers the rest of us paid to educate. You were safe in your factory because of police-forces and fire-forces that the rest of us paid for. You didn't have to worry that marauding bands would come and seize everything at your factory — and hire someone to protect against this — because of the work the rest of us did. Now look, you built a factory and it turned into something terrific, or a great idea. God bless — keep a big hunk of it. But part of the underlying social contract is, you take a hunk of that and pay forward for the next kid who comes along."

Sadly, the furious reaction and distortion by right-wing pols and media turned this concept radioactive. But it's time to bring it back. That's why I'm enthusiastic about Corbin's writings!

1d

When I was a child my father's job paid for a house and supported a wife and two kids. We went to highly rated public schools.

When mom kicked dad out (he was an abusive Ahole) we were dirt poor for a while so she could finish her teaching degree and then THAT salary allowed her to pay off the mortgage on the house she took from him in the divorce settlement and for both of us kids (though money was still tight). Later on, she was able to sell that house and buy a condo outright and help us kids out when we needed help.

Today, after many challenges over the years, I earn less than a Dollar General employee and have only Medicare; I make too much for assistance programs and too little to pay off my mounting debts with only my income and Social Security (which I had to take early so I'd have SOME extra income). At least my "job" is teaching exercise and yoga in fitness clubs and senior centers and I have a healthy diet to manage my age related issues (severe osteoporosis, a possible autoimmune disease yet to be diagnosed, and a mild case of Post Covid Syndrome) so i am overall doing better in some ways than my wealthier peers.

I've been following the incredible work of Jesse Welles (our new Woody Guthrie/Bob Dylan) who has so much insight into what's happening. One is his songs is so appropriate for this post:

https://youtu.be/I6vjaimSK4E?si=elDjlHjNuWJVxC0W

