America's Undoing

Trip Powers
"We changed the conversation." And to do that and build and staff a hospital in every county, for instance, you will need to change the conversation around the national debt. As a currency issuer, we can afford anything we want. The question is, do we have the resources? The concrete, steel, energy, and the people: nurses, doctors, and capable administrators. You are, of course, right to talk about building and building public capacity specifically. But big ideas die on the vine of "how will you pay for it?" How was the Green New Deal attacked? How did we let them cut the incredibly popular Social Security? Why was the extended child care tax credit allowed to expire after it raised 50% of impoverished children out of poverty? We must change the discussion around the Federal Government's "debt". It is PUBLIC MONEY. And needs be used in the public interest, finally, and not just as cash giveaways to the wealthy so that they will create jobs for the rest of us. We tried that to the tune of some $24 trillion in increased bond sales from 2001-2019. What we got was asset price inflation, speculative bubbles, superyachts, and the Epstein Class. And, of course, a populist revolt at the death of the American Dream. I want my, public, money back and want it used in creating real competition, real opportunity, real change.

Tim Montague
I like your ideas a lot Corbin. Affordability seems to start with getting money out of politics. We need ordinary people running and winning. Thank you for your work!

