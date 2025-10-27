America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

The Democratic Establishment’s Scam: Pretend Populism

The party that forgot how to build.
America's Undoing's avatar
America's Undoing
Oct 27, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Hey everybody — Corbin Trent here with America’s Undoing.

I just finished digging through the new “Deciding to Win” memo from the Democratic establishment — the one where they all tell us the answer is to “move to the center.” Which we all know really means move to the right.

In this video, I break down why that’s dead wrong, how healthcare shows exactly what’s broken in their thinking, and why America’s real crisis isn’t left vs. right — it’s that we stopped building and providing for the American people.

If you’re interested in affordability, rebuilding capacity, and actually winning again, give this one a watch and share it around.

Thanks, Corbin

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Corbin Trent
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture