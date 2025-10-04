A plan to save Democrats — and democracy

I am doing this full time. I will be able to stick with if enough people become paid subscribers. I have no paywalls 3 pieces a week and 3 livestreams a week if you aren’t a paid subscriber consider becoming one

Hope Is Not a Villain—But This Kind of Hope Is

We need a movement ready to restore America to the path of becoming the country we’ve dreamed of being for centuries. Not the fantasy of individual escape, but the reality of collective power.

I dropped out of high school. Got my GED. Worked as a general contractor in East Tennessee. Built things with my hands. Fixed busted systems. Lived paycheck to paycheck. That was my life, and for most of it, hope meant something real. Hope that a decent day’s work would pay the bills. That a roof over your head and a future for your kids wasn’t too much to ask.

But somewhere along the way, hope got hijacked.

Now hope looks like scratching off lottery tickets. Buying crypto hoping to get rich quick. Praying your side hustle turns into the next big thing. We don’t hope to fix the system anymore.

We hope to escape it. And that kind of hope will kill us.

You see it everywhere. People identify with billionaires instead of their neighbors. They defend the rich because maybe someday they’ll be rich too. They talk about taxes like they’re one lucky break away from needing a tax shelter. The Hunger Games tried to warn us, and instead we started dressing like the Capitol.

I don’t want to kill hope. I want to reclaim it.

Share

Look at the numbers. The average person has a better chance of getting struck by lightning than becoming a billionaire. The odds of winning the lottery? About 1 in 292 million. Meanwhile, the odds of having medical debt? Nearly 1 in 3 Americans. The odds of being laid off or priced out or wiped out by rent? Closer to 1 in 2.

So why do we still believe? Because facing the truth is harder. The truth that the game is rigged. That the rungs of the ladder we were promised have been sawed off; the American Dream got replaced by American Denial.

Hope used to mean something different. It used to mean collective progress. Solidarity. We marched for better wages. We fought for civil rights. We built schools and unions and co-ops. We didn’t dream of becoming the landlord. We fought to make rent fair for everyone. But now even our dreams are privatized. We traded shared ambition for selfish aspiration. And we’re losing the plot.

I grew up hearing stories from my grandfather, who was one of 13 kids in a sharecropping family. One generation later, he owned 40 acres, grew tobacco, raised cattle, had houses to rent out to his kids. That wasn’t just personal grit. That happened because America was actually building things back then. The TVA brought electricity to our region. The interstate highways connected us to the world. There were pathways to a better life that didn’t require winning the lottery.

The pathways to prosperity were dismantled. I know because I watched it happen. My woodworking company made furniture components for Lazy Boy, Berkline, Universal, and Vaughn Furniture before NAFTA and CAFTA gutted us. It wasn’t just my business. Our whole region got hollowed out while corporate America chased cheap labor overseas.

The pathways to prosperity were dismantled… Our whole region got hollowed out while corporate America chased cheap labor overseas.

The knowledge walked out the door with the last shift supervisor. Towns that had built middle-class prosperity around making things became ghost towns. Skills that took generations to develop got thrown away because some MBA in New York decided labor was cheaper in Mexico. We went from a country that made things to a country that made money off money. From building wealth to extracting it.

Now what do we have? The gig economy. Work three jobs and still can’t afford rent. Get told to hustle harder while billionaires build rocket ships. We’re supposed to be grateful for the privilege of driving for Uber while the guy who owns Uber buys his fourth mansion.

The whole system is designed to keep us hoping for individual escape instead of collective change. Keep buying those scratch-offs. Keep believing that if you just work hard enough, grind long enough, maybe you’ll hit it big. Meanwhile, the people who rigged the game are laughing all the way to the bank.

They want us to think like temporary embarrassed millionaires instead of permanent working people. They want us to defend their tax cuts because someday we might need them too. They want us to vote against our own interests because we’ve been sold a dream that we’re all just one good idea away from joining the club.

The whole system is designed to keep us hoping for individual escape instead of collective change.

But here’s what they don’t want us to figure out—we’re stronger together than any of us could ever be alone. The TVA didn’t happen because one guy got lucky. The interstate highways didn’t get built because somebody won the lottery. Social Security didn’t happen because workers hoped to get rich. These things happened because people organized, fought, and built something together.

I don’t want to kill hope. I want to reclaim it. I want a hope that says we can fix this country, not just get rich enough to escape its problems. I want a hope that builds instead of bets. That organizes instead of idolizes. That sees neighbors instead of competitors.

These things happened because people organized, fought, and built something together.

I want hope that understands we don’t need to wait for permission from billionaires to make things better. We don’t need to hope they’ll trickle some wealth down to us. We can build our own wealth by building things that matter. We can create our own prosperity by investing in each other.

What we need is a movement that’s ready to do the big things, the hard things. A movement that understands you have to impeach Supreme Court justices who violate constitutional norms or are corrupt. That you have to take a DOGE-like approach to removing revolving door lobbyists from corrupted institutions like the FDA and the SEC. That you have to go hard against the very people who will stand in your way—the same people we’re going to see standing in the way of Zohran Mamdani in New York if he’s elected mayor. And too often those folks have a D by their name.

We need a movement ready to restore America to the path of becoming the country we’ve dreamed of being for centuries. Not the fantasy of individual escape, but the realityu of collective power. Not lottery tickets and crypto dreams, but the hard work of building something that actually serves the people who live here.

That’s the kind of hope worth having. That’s the kind of hope that actually works. And that’s the kind of hope that scares the hell out of the people running things now.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Thanks for reading. I’ve put out more than 100 pieces so going through the deep tracks would be an undertaking. Here are a few that get to the core of what I am trying to say.

10 Truths and the Idea

Beyond Medicare for All

Why Nobody Trusts Anything

Affordability

Public Competition