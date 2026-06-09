A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Qasim, Corbin Trent, & the Future of the Democratic Party

A recording from A Fight Worth Having and Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s live video
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Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
A Fight Worth Having and Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Jun 09, 2026

Thank you LeftieProf, PJ Schuster, the real pambo, Under the Golden Boot, Cristina H-Bluesky, and many others for tuning into my live video with Qasim Rashid, Esq.! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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