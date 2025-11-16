America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mae's avatar
Mae
12hEdited

"This is the biggest opportunity for change we’ve had in my life time. Brought about by the cruelty and lawlessness of the Trump admin and the cold calculation of the Democratic Party elite that are waiting to get back to normal."

What I'm about to say is not going to sit well with many, but let's try and face the truth no matter how bitter: I'm deeply if painfully grateful that "they" are destroying this country in monstrous, humiliating, and impossible to ignore ways, because it seems to be the only way to wake "good" people up to the truth of ourselves. We must actively look for our own blind spots! (Self included, for I was self-deluded for a long time.)

Until every citizen says "no" to the insanity that is 'judging and punishing' instead of 'assessing and supporting', let the monsters remain. We cannot fix what we cannot see and identify! I hope we see the truth of how monsters gain power and learn to nip that shit in the bud for eternity, because monsters are here, eternally.

Another painful truth: Most of our monsters are born of parents who do not properly parent.

...

As for our need to work together, something I strongly agree with ... where was our training? How many of us, today, know how to work together in a coordinated group? I learned to be a happy part of a greater, coordinated whole in school programs like symphonic and marching band, theater, and more. Everyone WANTED to be there, everyone participated and did their best, and we had, in my case, great choreography and direction and financial support - and we won honors we can be proud of for a lifetime. Everyone doing well felt good, even great. And that, is a worthy goal as well as what it will take if we ever want to again be proud of our country and ourselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
June M Grifo's avatar
June M Grifo
12h

YOU ARE SO RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING. I AM A 93 YEAR OLD WHITE WOMAN WHO KNOWS YOU ARE RIGHT. PLEASE EVERYBODY, LISTEN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Corbin Trent
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture