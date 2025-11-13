We Didn't Kill American Manufacturing—We Let It Die
The American elite are treating our country like a Hospice Patient. We need to wake up before they let us die in our sleep.
Thank you to all the subscribers! My work will always be free. Thank you to everyone paying who helps amplify my voice and allows me to work towards being a full-time writer.
I inherited my Papaw’s ability to fix things. Not from his genes, but from watching him work – rebuilding carburetors on his kitchen table, welding broken farm equipment, making something from nothing because that’s what you did. He could diagnose an engine by ear, fix it with basic tools, and have it running better than new.
For generations we taught people how to build things, how to fix things, how they worked. People learned how to contribute to their communities and their country. We trained engineers, trades people, builders and makers.
That knowledge is dying out. Not because young people are lazy or stupid, but because we’ve built an economy where knowing how things work doesn’t pay. Where making things doesn’t matter. Where the real money is in financial engineering, not actual engineering.
My furniture component manufacturing business collapsed after NAFTA and CAFTA. We made parts for Lazy Boy, Berkline, Universal Furniture. Real things that ended up in real homes. One day we’re running three shifts, can’t keep up with orders. Six months later, my customers are switching to imported components for 40% less. A year after that, many of them are shutting down entirely or becoming assemblers instead of manufacturers. Then just warehouses and logistics operations. Then nothing.
Everyone knew it was happening, and anyone who tried to stop it was laughed at. They were standing in the way of progress and prosperity.
Ultimately, nobody intervened. Not the government, not the business community, not even the unions until it was too late. It was like watching someone die in a hospital bed while the doctors stood around debating the merits of life. After all, this might be a great thing.
This was America’s DNR order. Do Not Resuscitate. They didn’t murder American manufacturing. That would have required intent, action, decision. Well, actually there was intent. Just not the kind that involves killing. The intent was something else entirely.
The neoliberal vision was that America would become post-industrial. We’d be the world’s managerial class. The designers, the financiers, the ones who owned the brands and controlled the supply chains. Other people would do the actual making. We were too sophisticated, too evolved, too expensive for that. Let China handle manufacturing. Let Vietnam and Bangladesh make our clothes. Let Mexico assemble our cars. We’d keep the high-value work.
Except it turns out you can’t separate knowing how to design things from knowing how to make them. You can’t keep the expertise when you offshore the production. And you definitely can’t assume the people doing the manufacturing will stay in the role you assign them forever.
Big business will tell you we had no choice. That labor costs made competition impossible. That market forces made offshoring inevitable.
That’s only part of the story, and it’s the part that lets us off the hook.
China wasn’t just cheaper. China was investing. Massive investment in new plants, modern machinery, infrastructure, education. They were building and growing. We were extracting what little value was left from plants running equipment from the 1950s and 60s. The presses we used to curve plywood at my plant were built during World War II. My customers were using the same machinery their fathers had installed. Nobody was modernizing. Nobody was investing in the next generation of American manufacturing.
When your competition is building state-of-the-art facilities with modern equipment and training a new generation of engineers, and you’re trying to squeeze another decade out of machines built when Truman was president, the wage gap isn’t your only problem. We chose not to compete. We chose extraction over investment.
And here’s the part that really stings. We handed them everything they needed to beat us. They are using the American System while we try the same things the dying Roman or British Empires did.
We taught them how to make our products. American executives were happy to form partnerships, share designs, show them our processes. The Chinese government wouldn’t let foreigners own factories, so we partnered with Chinese industrialists. We trained them. We showed them how to make furniture, how to make phones, how to make semiconductors, how to build machine tools, how to develop advanced robotics.
Then they did what any rational group of people would do. They learned. They improved. They innovated. They invested their returns into high-speed rail, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, AI development. Now they’re not just making our stuff cheaper. They’re making better stuff. They’re leading in clean energy technology that will define the next century. They’re building infrastructure at a scale and speed that makes our efforts look like we’re moving in slow motion.
We thought we were being clever. Keep the brains, offshore the hands. Turns out you can’t separate them. The people making the things learn how things work. They see what could be improved. They innovate. And eventually they don’t need the Americans who thought they were irreplaceable.
We told ourselves it was about comparative advantage. Natural specialization. But it was just arrogance wrapped in economic theory. The post-industrial vision assumed we’d stay on top of a hierarchy we created. That the people doing the “low-value” manufacturing would stay there. That knowing how to make things wasn’t actually valuable knowledge.
We were catastrophically wrong.
Now here’s the part that exposes the whole con. They’ll say we couldn’t afford to keep manufacturing here. That the economics didn’t work. That market forces left us no choice
But look at what we’re willing to spend money on. Stock buybacks, inefficient infrastructure building, insane housing costs. Or look at healthcare.
We pour unimaginable sums, trillions and trillions, into systems that don’t work—systems everyone knows don’t work—because those systems enrich the right people. We’ll dump trillions into inefficiencies if it means creating or protecting an ultra-wealthy elite. But manufacturing? That was declared too expensive to save. Not because it was economically impossible, but because the people who owned the factories made more money by moving them. And because nobody with power cared about the communities left behind.
We didn’t offshore manufacturing because it was economically necessary. We did it because a small group of people could get rich doing it, and they’d convinced everyone who mattered that manufacturing was beneath us anyway.
The CHIPS Act is trying to restart a heart that’s been stopped for 30 years. We’re throwing $280 billion at semiconductor manufacturing, but we don’t have the engineers who know how to build fabrication facilities. We don’t have the skilled workers who understand the processes. Intel’s new Ohio facility moved from projected operation in 2024 to 2031. Factories being built in Arizona by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company are years behind schedule.
We used to understand what building meant. During World War II, we didn’t win by having better financial engineering than our enemies. We won by outproducing them. America produced 300,000 aircraft from 1940 to 1945. Ford’s Willow Run plant made one B-24 bomber every hour at peak. We built 86,000 tanks, 94,000 ships. We mobilized 16.4 million Americans for military service.
That’s what government capacity looked like when we decided something mattered. When we believed building things was how you won. When we invested in people who knew how to make things instead of people who knew how to extract value from things other people made.
After the war, we could have kept that capacity. Modernized it. Made it the foundation of permanent prosperity. Instead, we let Wall Street convince us that making things was old economy. That the future was services and information. That we could get rich by getting out of the making business.
Trump promised to restore our capacity, to restore our self-sufficiency, to restore the dignity and reward for work. He’s proven himself a liar in every one of these promises. He’s turned his back on working people. But he’s only the latest in a long line to make these hollow promises. The only thing different is he’s abandoned even the pretense, using government as a vehicle to collect wealth and power for himself and his circle while waving tariffs around like they’re a manufacturing policy.
The people in my hometown voted for him. Mostly because it’s a shell of its former self. Empty factories with grass growing through the parking lots. Main streets where half the stores are boarded up. Entire families living on disability or working while still needing food stamps because there’s so little else.
And the talking heads wonder why people are angry. They wonder why people would vote for that man. Must be racists. Must be sexists. We were too woke. Or maybe it’s because we built an economy that is draining the life out of this country.
Turns out you can’t run a superpower on management consulting and financial services. Turns out the people you teach to manufacture don’t stay stuck at step one. Turns out offshoring production means offshoring knowledge, expertise, and eventually dominance.
Now China makes our antibiotics, our military equipment, our infrastructure components. And we’re surprised we’re vulnerable? We’re shocked other countries have leverage over us?
They didn’t kill the American industry that powered this nation. They just let it die because they thought they knew better. Called it inevitable. Called it efficiency. Like hospice workers with clipboards, making notes while the patient flatlines, nodding along about how peaceful things are.
As a man on a wheelbarrow once said, “I’m not dead yet.” And we aren’t. The capacity is still here. The fire still burns. Americans didn’t forget how to build. We just decided for 40 years that building wasn’t prestigious enough for us. That making things was for other people. That we’d be the managers and financiers while someone else did the actual work.
I hope and I believe this could be a moment for radical transformation. That despite our failures to supply the basics for the overwhelming majority of people in this country, as we flirt with authoritarianism, we might turn from this cliff without needing a Great Depression or world war to force our hand. We can decide how we go forward. We can decide our own future.
The Progressive Era. The New Deal. The Arsenal of Democracy. Americans know how to come together. We how how to transform and thrive. Those legacies remain.
We have the capacity. We’ve always had it. We just have to decide to use it again.
Corbin
This is the third essay in a 12-part series where I lay out how we got to where we are and the next steps required to move forward. You can find the first essay here, and the second essay here. The fourth essay will be published at America’s Undoing on Sunday November 16.
On December 9th I’ll be announcing a new initiative designed to bring power to the people, not the wealthy.
Please join me on the journey by subscribing and sharing, and let me know what you think in the comments.
Three pieces a week, multiple livestreams, no paywalls—I’m working to make this a full-time endeavor. My work will always be free because I believe these ideas need to be accessible. Paid subscribers don’t get extra content; they get my ability to keep going. If that’s worth it to you, thank you!
The exact same thing has been going on in high tech. I'm newly retired but looking back 40 years one of the big differences is that employers were really good about wanting their workforce to upgrade. Most companies paid even the lowliest workers college courses at a rate that they could actually finish in a reasonable amount of time. I was in the military in the 1970s and went in for the old GI bill but after I got out I found my employer would pay for courses I took for an Electrical Engineering degree and later I did a computer science degree and paid for an MBA on my own after companies stopped paying for their employees education.
Now the companies are very very few that pay their workforces college education. I say few because I am not aware of any, but then they also used the H1-B to hold down pay for decades. You can argue this all you want but remember the basic rules of supply and demand. The H1-B made supply unlimited so for the last 20 years working as an engineer I competed against the best engineers that about 4-6 Billion other people could produce. Working in engineering was like being in the UN, and actually I enjoyed it but PAY remained flat as I completed a masters degree and many additional courses paid by myself just to remain relevant to the workforce. Those who didn't, were mostly pushed out.
I despised Trump ( and still do even more) but when he killed the H1-B program during his first term, for the first time I made some decent financial gains - companies had to compete demand dropped. This proves in Trumps case a stopped clock is right twice a day and that they were for a period of time giving US citizens the opportunities at the top spots.
This pay gain of course were eroded when the Dems came back to office and then the rates actually dropped from what I could see. I wrote lots of letters to my senators and congresspeople but got either no reply or piles of wasted paper not directed to any response - money in politics is cancer.
Education elsewhere is very inexpensive compared to he US, the US stopped funding it's colleges long long ago in any meaningful way as to hold down tuition, In the mid 1970s I could go to state school (Umass) for $300 a semester which I could easily earn working in the summer doing farm labor, Now they put kids in chains and lifetime debilitating debt. The oligarchs learned the lessons of slavery, if you are a master with a plantation, it is expensive to take care to feed, cloth, house, and keep your workforce in good health.
It's much cheaper to run a sweatshop where if someone doesn't perform, kick them out into the street and get another. Welcome to H1-B. All of this happened as the top grew wealthy beyond all expectation, and the working class and educated professionals unless self employed watched their pay flatline. To quote Warren Buffet "Of course there is a class war, and my side is winning" ( paraphrased said about 15 years ago). To make my point, we are at war, the working class and professional class are at war, and if they don't start fighting back with the same or greater ruthlessness as those ( both corporate Dems and GoP, though this particular administration is by far the most corrupt and ruthless ever) who will put both us our kids into dire poverty for another golden toilet or Temu ballroom. We need to make billionaires millionaires, get money out of politics - because corporations ARE NOT PEOPLE they are just a veil to prevent litigation and to hide the intentions of those running them.
Lay down and surrender you and your your kids future, or stand up and fight ruthlessly with NO empathy towards the enemy as they have done to you for decades. Gloves off, it will be very ugly but if you really want your country back, you have to do it. Educate yourself ALL the time. Toss Schumer and the other sell outs, yes, people were suffering, maybe they meant well but they were weak and stupid.
We need strong leaders who are not stupid and can talk themselves into selling out America for the good of the few rather than the welfare of the many, The suffering they enabled by a group that has been directly culpable to let millions die through cuts to programs like USAID and food and medical programs in the US for mismanagement on the covid epidemic cost the lives of hundreds of thousands because he didn't want his makeup to get mussed by his mask.
Make no mistake, the empathy they have towards starving African children and AIDs patience is exactly the same as for American citizens - ZERO. Glad to have Veterans die, children die, Americans die, and see anything destroyed for tax cuts. Get strong now, stand up now. You are fighting the oligarchy who would keep us divided, and use that to impoverish and repress us to serve themselves.
Good observations, I was there when Lazy Boy closed the Tremonton facility to chase low labor costs in Mexico. As I recall they had to move again when that didn't work out. I've worked in a different industry getting things off the ground in China. One HUGE difference I observed was China & the Chinese valued education. The "service economy" was once the "New American Economy". The truth is, moving a mouth, adds limited value and none when that movement serves only to manipulate instead of to lead. I was also there when BIC pens were shot through a board to prove they would still write, they didn't tell you how many pens it took to get a survivor. When being entertained and "winning" is given greater value than "contribution" and "creation of real value" we loose. Corbin is right, we've let it happen. I always heard folks from Asian cultures accuse American's of "short term planning". They are also right. The corporate board room focus on the next quarter is part of what has sunk us. Our snorkel is taking water.