America's Undoing

America's Undoing
11h

Paul Shattuck made a good point. He suggested I didn't name names and motivations clearly enough in my piece. So here you go.

Paul, you're right I don't mean to imply an evil plot. It's more of a collection of self interest and self preservation. Motivations that range from political to economic to reputational.

I think the through-line here matters way more than catching individual people being villains. You don't need an evil cabal at BLS, BEA, Treasury, or the Fed if you've got institutional capture plus an ideological framework that justifies and drive these decisions.

Some of the worst of this started in 1983. Volcker had raised rates to 20%, the CPI exploded because it measured what was actually happening to mortgage costs. So Reagan looks like he's failing. Janet Norwood ran the BLS. She finds an academically defensible solution which was switching to measuring what you'd theoretically rent your house for instead of what it costs to buy (OER). The measurement gets bent. Not because she's evil. Because of political pressure and opportunity.

Then in 1995. Republicans want to cut Social Security without voting to cut it. Good ole Greenspan testifies the CPI is overstating inflation and providing generous COLAs. Gives Gingrich cover. Same time Gingrich threatens to defund the whole dang agency. Clinton's White House asked if they could fire the commissioner. They can't so they create the Boskin Commission instead.

They hand pick five economists. Zvi Griliches is one of them. Chicago School guy who pioneered hedonics. It wasn't evil but it also wasn't random, Paul. Griliches was there because his theoretical framework lets you say a car that costs five grand more isn't really more expensive if it's "better." Which is just markets are always right dressed up in equations. Further detaching our measures from reality.

That's the backbone. Milton Friedman's Chicago School. Markets are perfect, government is the problem. So the braintrust provides the measurements needed to prove it. Griliches's hedonics were the perfect tool because they're theoretically rigorous and elegant and they justify making inflation look lower. Which validates the entire Reagan-Volcker axis. Which becomes the framework for how we measure everything going forward.

Once that's embedded, you don't need anybody making conscious choices anymore. New economists learn it in school. Think it's sound methodology. Implement it thinking they're doing good technical work. The system keeps producing numbers that make the economy look better than it is. Benefits the people who built the framework in the first place.

And this instinct to manipulate the measurement didn't stop in the 80s or 90s. In 2010, they tried to reclassify "factoryless manufacturers" like Apple and Nike as U.S. manufacturing. It would have counted their offshore production as part of our own, inflating manufacturing numbers overnight and shrinking the trade deficit on paper. The public caught it and it was blocked, but the attempt shows it's still active. The reflex is always the same when reality doesn't fit the narrative, rewrite the measurement.

That's your cultural hegemony. More powerful than conspiracy because nobody has to agree to it. People are just doing what they genuinely think is right work inside a framework that was designed under pressure to serve a specific vision. A vision that served people with power.

The effect is forty years of measurements that hid the actual cost of things, hid the real decline in what work is worth, made extractive policies look successful. And nobody had to meet in a room about it. It just became the water everybody swam in.

I reckon I am a little obsessed with this because even if we elect a hundred AOCs or Bernies or Mamdani’s; folks with genuine intent to fix this system, nothing changes if they walk into office and start working off these same bad measurements.

You can't fix what the data says isn't broken. Know what I mean?

David
16h

I read somewhere that you can't solve a problem using the same matrix that created the problem in the first place. That makes sense to me. You make sense to me and right now making sense of things is like oxygen.

