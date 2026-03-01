America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Nuhfer's avatar
Ed Nuhfer
3d

Thanks for being a courageous voice for reason, empathy, and ethics.

Reply
Share
John Whitehead's avatar
John Whitehead
3d

When you're fired up and in the zone, Corbin, you're equisitely articulate and motivational. Well done!

In my opinion, the real motivation of our military-industrial complex for the Iran attack may be oil; but I don't think Trump, himself, is smart enough to think that strategically. Rather, it seems clear he's been played (once again) by Netanyahu. Another way to make the Orange Menace feel strong and powerful. Another way to distract our attention from the Epstein saga and the myriad other failures of this malignant administration.

I appreciate your continuing links to Saikat Chakrabarti's "Mission for America." Seems to me it's an important plan for how to rebuild the economic vitality and personal opportunities for all of us. But it's incomplete. Until we also address the corruption of our legal system, our political systems, the ways our economics have been rigged to benefit a only few very rich folks, the ways universal rights have been undermined, and the real costs (both short- and long-term) of climate change, I don't think we'll have a movement that can redirect us from the current death march on which we're embarked.

I'm hoping that your PAC - A Fight Worth Having - will find a way to address all those larger needs.

Reply
Share
2 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture