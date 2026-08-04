A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Katherine Sogolow's avatar
Katherine Sogolow
3h

Thanks, Corbin! I’ve been a Democrat all my life me, was a Bernie delegate in 2016 and saw first hand the neoliberal side of the current Dems who literally stole the nomination from Bernie — and not in a good way. The same thing happened in 2020– Bernie was dominating the primaries and Obama stepped in to have the other candidates fall out and support Biden.

The neoliberals in both parties have screwed the people of our nation without any regrets… and their complacency served up Mr T.

I am truly thankful for your reporting on the new wave of young democratic socialists.

When we ran Bernie’s campaigns

(2016, 2020) we had thousands of people knocking on doors, tons of educational meetings for anyone who wanted to hear about we the people owning our governmentat the local, state national level. Momdani and the Dem Socialists in NY adopted this playbook

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Josh Conescu's avatar
Josh Conescu
3h

From your mouth…

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