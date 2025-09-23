America's Undoing

Wayne Teel
Sep 23

Let's name what is needed. A very high top income tax rate and a strong graduated income tax that limits allowable deductions. No cap on Social Security taxes for individuals and corporations. That keeps SS solvent. Universal health care and single payer system. You can't have a competitive market when their is high inelastic demand. The present health care system is inefficient and extractive. A strong EPA with power to limit poisons and carbon emissions. Trump's EPA enables pollution always. Support National Parks and other public lands. Forgive student loans and increase support for education from pre-school to post-graduate. Our present system basically benefits banks. Develop a sensible immigration system that is clear, easy to comply with, and recognizes the value of needed labor in a number of fields. Court reform is necessary, with term limits and age limits in place. Perhaps first, campaign finance reform, eliminating corporate funding, limiting contribution (including self-financing), and reducing the endless cycle of campaigning so politicians can actually work for us instead of constantly panhandling. Support candidates who come close to supporting this agenda. Most don't.

photobug482003
Sep 23

I agree with Corbin Trent that “Republican light” Democrats like Clinton, Newsom and the like cannot save our country much less our own party. I believe we need someone like FDR at this juncture. The only candidate I have heard that sounds like that is Governor Pritzker of Illinois. Like FDR, he is from old money but rejects the prevailing ethos of the very rich and sounds genuinely angry with it and der tRumpf. I think he understands what the working people and what’s left of the middle class need. We need radical change. We need to have the very rich pay their share, we need to take the middlemen out of health insurance, we need to tax the transfer of great wealth between generations in order to pay for the infrastructure upgrades so badly needed and for real education reforms, not to mention to pay down tRumpf’s enormous debts. We need to be able to invest in rural hospitals, not close them down. We need to invest in high speed rail and we need to regulate the many industries that are becoming increasingly monopolistic or oligaristic. CEO pay over 1000% of workers? Tax it higher after it hits a threshold, say 300 or 500%? We have to stop the flow of wealth into an increasingly smaller percentage of our population at the top. We need to take care of our seniors, our youth, our veterans, our mentally ill, our addicted, our working families, and our disabled. In short we need to take care of everyone in our society. We also need to be truly “Christian” by again welcoming immigrants and refuge seekers and helping them to integrate into our society, not rounding them up and putting them into concentration camps for months before we ship them off.

