Katherine
Sep 17

You have accurately described the America that my kids and I live in. I am retired and have worked to have a comfortable retirement. My income is abut $70,000 per year and I live in a 650 square foot part of a home that I share with my son and his family. Sharing a home makes it possible for us to share expenses. I feel fortunate as my children and grandchildren are unable to buy a home in this housing climate. The average cost of a home in my area is $484,000. The mortgage on that is just impossible for my family members. I feel like my generation was the last generation to live in a country where the average person can own a home and save for their retirement. The feeling of security that I had is now gone for the majority.

Wayne Teel
Sep 17

It is not just other Americans the wealthy and corporations are stealing from, it is planet wide. I recently ran some numbers on the pay package suggested for Elon Musk, 29 billion, comparing it to the Kenya average median income. If Elon's package was equally distributed, 15 million Kenyans could double their annual income. That is just one billionaire, albeit a ridiculous, self-centered lout. Distribution is one part of the problem, the other (arguably more important) is the strain on the planet generated by this inequity. Affluenza is a disease affecting the planet, https://substack.com/home/post/p-171795161

Thanks for this posting. The data is rich, even as it exposes the impoverishment generated by the problem.

