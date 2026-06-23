A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Bob Keeler's avatar
Bob Keeler
2d

So true: “Still there, terrified of the ghost of Ronald Reagan, terrified of the hope of a functional economy, terrified of the rich, terrified of the military industrial complex, terrified of Israel and AIPAC. Terrified, terrified, terrified.”

Yup. Republicans emerge from the birth canal yellng: “You’re soft on crime and national security.” Democrats emerge from the birth canal whimpering: “Please don’t call us soft on crime and national security. We’ll do whatever you say we should.” That’s why I’m still a registered blank after all those years of not registering as either a Democrat or a Republican, because I was a journalist. Still, I vote Democratic ninety-nine percent of the time, even for warmongers like Hillary Clinton, because Trump was an unthinkable candidate. Now he’s an unthinkable, unthinking president, a lunatic with nuclear codes.

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Christy Shaver's avatar
Christy Shaver
2d

Thank you for this, Corbin. I appreciate the reminder that meaningful change is rarely the result of a single election, candidate, or moment. It comes from people willing to keep showing up, articulating a vision, building relationships, and expanding what seems politically possible.

Whatever the results today, the deeper question remains one of capacity: What kinds of communities, institutions, and civic cultures are we cultivating, and are they capable of meeting the challenges of our time? Elections matter, but so does the long-term work of renewal that happens between them.

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