America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mommadillo's avatar
Mommadillo
4d

I blame Obama and the Democrats for where we are just as much as Trump and Republicans. “Leaders” who refuse to accept responsibility for where they’ve led us are worthless.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Claire Drouault's avatar
Claire Drouault
3dEdited

“Somewhere along the way the Democrat party forgot you can’t keep reaping from a field you stopped planting .”

Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture