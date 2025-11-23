America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mae's avatar
Mae
1hEdited

Decades ago, hence forgetting the actual numbers, I was deeply concerned that rent went up every year at a much higher percentage than income went up. It wasn't sustainable. Nobody cared. ... Well, maybe now they care.

At the very least, let us have regulations that cap both expenses and income to keep it in the proverbial Goldilocks Zone. But do it by percentages, not dollars, so that it automatically adjusts. Still blows my mind that we set a "minimum wage" that is out of date before it even gets legalized. Why can't minimum wage be a percentage of something reliable, adjustable each year like COLA?

When we prioritize what we care about, and we care about what matters, things change for the better. If we don't change for the better, then we have to admit that it wasn't a priority.

PS. It matters that we care about all the members of our species, and the planet we call home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
1h

We work and we are owned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Corbin Trent
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture