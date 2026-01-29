A Super Bowl Without Immigrants

English, Español, 中文, Tagalog below, abajo, 以下, sa ibaba



Tiếng Việt, العربية, Français, 한국어, Русский, Português, Kreyòl Ayisyen, or हिन्दी.

America doesn’t run on Dunkin. It runs on people. And tens of millions of those people are immigrants. Many of them undocumented.

Here’s what I understand about life. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

Ten days from today, America will celebrate one of its holiest days. The Super Bowl. What if America didn’t have any immigrants on that blessed Sunday?

I think for a lot of Americans, especially the ones cheering for 40 million people to be rounded up and deported as violently as that requires, there’s a disconnect. A failure to realize just how much immigrants matter to their daily lives. To their ability to enjoy their days at all.

So maybe we should help them understand.

Maybe we should give them a Super Bowl without immigrants.

No undocumented immigrants. No documented immigrants. Just a Super Bowl in the future that Trump, Stephen Miller, and MAGA say they want. No immigrants around. None. Let’s see what that looks like on America’s favorite Sunday.

Now, if you’re an immigrant, especially undocumented, you’re probably not sitting on a pile of money that lets you skip work. I know that. And I know it’s a lot to ask you to help open the eyes of a country that’s treating you like this right now.

But I’m asking anyway.

I’d appreciate it. I’d appreciate you showing my fellow Americans what they refuse to see. Let them witness the utility, since they can’t seem to recognize the humanity.

It would be a big deal. A Super Bowl without immigrants.

If you are an immigrant, documented or undocumented, and you are able, I’m asking you not to show up to work on Super Bowl Sunday.

Not to cause chaos. Not to hurt anyone. But to tell the truth.

Let America see what a Super Bowl without immigrants actually looks like.

Share this. Make a video. Tell your friends and family. Pass it on.

A Super Bowl without immigrants might wake America up.

Un Super Bowl Sin Inmigrantes

Spanish / Español

Estados Unidos no funciona con Dunkin. Funciona con gente. Y decenas de millones de esas personas son inmigrantes. Muchos de ellos indocumentados.

Esto es lo que entiendo de la vida. No sabes lo que tienes hasta que lo pierdes.

En diez días, Estados Unidos celebrará uno de sus días más sagrados. El Super Bowl. ¿Qué pasaría si Estados Unidos no tuviera inmigrantes en ese bendito domingo?

Creo que para muchos estadounidenses, especialmente los que aplauden que 40 millones de personas sean arrestadas y deportadas con toda la violencia que eso requiere, hay una desconexión. Una incapacidad de darse cuenta de cuánto importan los inmigrantes en su vida diaria. En su capacidad de disfrutar sus días.

Entonces tal vez deberíamos ayudarlos a entender.

Tal vez deberíamos darles un Super Bowl sin inmigrantes.

Sin inmigrantes indocumentados. Sin inmigrantes documentados. Solo un Super Bowl en el futuro que Trump, Stephen Miller, y MAGA dicen que quieren. Sin inmigrantes alrededor. Ninguno. Veamos cómo se ve eso en el domingo favorito de Estados Unidos.

Ahora, si eres inmigrante, especialmente indocumentado, probablemente no tienes un montón de dinero que te permita faltar al trabajo. Lo sé. Y sé que es mucho pedirte que ayudes a abrir los ojos de un país que te está tratando así en este momento.

Pero te lo pido de todas formas.

Te lo agradecería. Agradecería que les mostraras a mis compatriotas estadounidenses lo que se niegan a ver. Que sean testigos de la utilidad, ya que parece que no pueden reconocer la humanidad.

Sería algo muy importante. Un Super Bowl sin inmigrantes.

Si eres inmigrante, documentado o indocumentado, y puedes hacerlo, te pido que no vayas a trabajar el domingo del Super Bowl.

No para causar caos. No para lastimar a nadie. Sino para decir la verdad.

Deja que Estados Unidos vea cómo es realmente un Super Bowl sin inmigrantes.

Comparte esto. Haz un video. Díselo a tus amigos y familia. Pásalo.

Un Super Bowl sin inmigrantes podría despertar a Estados Unidos.

一个没有移民的超级碗

Chinese / 中文

美国不是靠唐恩都乐运转的。它靠人运转。而这些人中有数千万是移民。其中很多没有身份证件。

这是我对生活的理解。你不会知道自己拥有什么，直到失去它。

十天后，美国将庆祝它最重要的日子之一。超级碗。如果在那个重要的星期天美国没有任何移民会怎样？

我认为对于很多美国人来说，特别是那些为4000万人被围捕和暴力驱逐而欢呼的人，存在一种脱节。他们没有意识到移民对他们日常生活有多重要。对他们能够享受生活有多重要。

所以也许我们应该帮助他们理解。

也许我们应该给他们一个没有移民的超级碗。

没有无证移民。没有有证移民。只是一个特朗普、斯蒂芬·米勒和MAGA说他们想要的未来的超级碗。周围没有移民。一个都没有。让我们看看在美国最受欢迎的星期天会是什么样子。

现在，如果你是移民，特别是无证移民，你可能没有足够的钱让你可以不去工作。我知道。我也知道让你帮助一个正在这样对待你的国家睁开眼睛是一个很大的请求。

但我还是要请求你。

我会感激的。我会感激你向我的美国同胞展示他们拒绝看到的东西。让他们见证这种实用价值，既然他们似乎无法认识到人性。

这将是一件大事。一个没有移民的超级碗。

如果你是移民，有证件或无证件，如果你能够做到，我请求你在超级碗星期天不要去上班。

不是为了制造混乱。不是为了伤害任何人。而是为了说出真相。

让美国看看一个没有移民的超级碗到底是什么样子。

分享这个。制作一个视频。告诉你的朋友和家人。传递下去。

一个没有移民的超级碗可能会唤醒美国。

Isang Super Bowl na Walang mga Imigrante

Tagalog / Filipino

Ang Amerika ay hindi tumatakbo sa Dunkin. Tumatakbo ito sa mga tao. At sampu-sampung milyon sa mga taong iyon ay mga imigrante. Marami sa kanila ay walang dokumento.

Ito ang naiintindihan ko tungkol sa buhay. Hindi mo alam kung ano ang mayroon ka hanggang sa mawala ito.

Sampung araw mula ngayon, ipagdiriwang ng Amerika ang isa sa pinakamahahalagang araw nito. Ang Super Bowl. Paano kung walang mga imigrante ang Amerika sa espesyal na Linggo na iyon?

Sa tingin ko para sa maraming Amerikano, lalo na sa mga nagbibigay ng palakpakan para sa 40 milyong tao na huhulihin at ipadedeport nang marahas, may kakulangan sa pag-unawa. Isang kabiguan na maunawaan kung gaano kahalaga ang mga imigrante sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na buhay. Sa kanilang kakayahang tamasahin ang kanilang mga araw.

Kaya siguro dapat natin silang tulungang maintindihan.

Siguro dapat nating bigyan sila ng Super Bowl na walang mga imigrante.

Walang mga imigrante na walang dokumento. Walang mga imigrante na may dokumento. Isang Super Bowl lamang sa kinabukasan na sinasabi nina Trump, Stephen Miller, at MAGA na gusto nila. Walang mga imigrante sa paligid. Wala. Tingnan natin kung ano ang hitsura nito sa paboritong Linggo ng Amerika.

Ngayon, kung ikaw ay isang imigrante, lalo na walang dokumento, malamang na wala kang sapat na pera para lumiban sa trabaho. Alam ko iyon. At alam ko na malaking hiling na tulungan mo akong buksan ang mga mata ng isang bansa na ganito ang pagtrato sa iyo ngayon.

Pero hinihiling ko pa rin.

Pinasasalamatan ko. Pinasasalamatan ko na ipakita mo sa aking mga kapwa Amerikano ang ayaw nilang makita. Hayaan silang masaksi ang pagiging kapaki-pakinabang, dahil tila hindi nila makita ang pagkatao.

Magiging malaking bagay ito. Isang Super Bowl na walang mga imigrante.

Kung ikaw ay isang imigrante, may dokumento o wala, at kaya mo, hinihiling ko sa iyo na huwag pumasok sa trabaho sa Super Bowl Sunday.

Hindi para magdulot ng kaguluhan. Hindi para saktan ang sinuman. Kundi para sabihin ang katotohanan.

Hayaang makita ng Amerika kung ano talaga ang hitsura ng Super Bowl na walang mga imigrante.

Ibahagi ito. Gumawa ng video. Sabihin sa iyong mga kaibigan at pamilya. Ipasa ito.

Ang Super Bowl na walang mga imigrante ay maaaring gisingin ang Amerika.

Corbin Trent