A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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QuestionOfBalance's avatar
QuestionOfBalance
15h

Bingo. You are the only one that hits the nail on head every paragraph.

Why isn't Jennifer Welsh inviting you on her show? You are too left-wing?

I stopped going to a local Democratic organization meeting. They are drooling over the possibilty of Pete Buttigieg winning. I asked what did he do as Transportation Secretary? Did he fundamentally change how airlines are providing horrible service while upselling all the time? Did he do anything to slow down the train monopoly? He's so boring I can't think of one thing he did. Most Dems like him because he's articulate. You see where articulate Obama got us - trillions to Wall Street while millions lost their home and the winners were people like Steven Mnuchin.

Some believe it will take a revolution to have a government who puts its citizens first, over trillionaires and monopolies. What do you think Trent? Who is the progressive who is going to cause fundamental change? The only hope I see is Mamdani, but he can't run. He is a super power - the only one who can be against Trump and walk out with Trump having his back. It was magical. Perhaps the most amazing political moment I've witnessed.

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Damn's avatar
Damn
16h

Once again, Corbin, you hit the nail on the head. Nicely done, and thank you. If we do indeed sweep MAGA from power, we the people will need to fight even harder to hold our newly-elected representatives accountable. I do not want to simply return to the old status quo. I want better. Much better. Solving all of our national problems is not hard. It just takes the resolve to say no to the oligarchs. To start, eliminating the cap on wages subject to social security taxes would allow us to fund universal healthcare, among other things. The less fortunate among us should not be subsidizing the already obscenely wealthy. Throughout history, societies that have experienced the wealth inequality that the U.S. is experiencing now have all fallen to revolution. I fear we are ignoring that lesson.

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