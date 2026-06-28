A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Lalisa's avatar
Lalisa
2d

Looking at their approval ratings, the Democratic Party is already near death. Perhaps the Democratic Socialists can save it.

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Lindsay Shugerman's avatar
Lindsay Shugerman
2d

Absolutely! A brilliant summary of history and late stage capitalism. And as for what is killing ( or has killed) the Democratic Party is corporatism, failing to fight for the average person, and continuing to prop up the aged old guard who are clueless about the reality of most Americans’ lives. Thank you for posting this! Sharing!!!

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