America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Keith Denning's avatar
Keith Denning
2d

Mr. Trent. So glad that I found you and your wisdom. How can I help beside subscribe and promote? Would like to coordinate with you on any effort we can to change the narrative.

Kind regards,

Keith Denning

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Iris's avatar
Iris
2d

I wasn't afraid of the Iranians, but I am now. Because we've killed their children. Bombed their citizens. We attacked them hard - twice - while pretending to negotiate in good faith at the highest levels of our respective governments. We continue to aid and abet Israeli genocides. And speaking of Israel, the U.S. has sacrificed an unconscionable amount of our tax dollars for a nation that has universal healthcare. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.

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