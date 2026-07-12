A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
8h

“So no, I’m not interested in fighting Donald Trump. I’m interested in fighting the thing that made him and will outlast him, the system that lets a genocide run, lets the Epstein names stay buried, lets a child’s abuser walk and then promotes the man who walked him, mints fortunes off our work, and rounds up the weakest people we’ve got while calling it order. That’s the enemy. Not a man. A system.”

Most important thing you’ve ever written. Keep pounding.

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Victoria Pawlick's avatar
Victoria Pawlick
8h

Indeed. Trump is a symptom of a corrupt system that has been allowed to flourish because it has been fed by Republicans and corporate/centrist Democrats. Neither group has any interest in making this country more fair, just, or equal. They benefit and profit from sustaining the status quo for their wealthy donors. Both groups need to be removed from power.

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