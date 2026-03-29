America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Pterodactyl-Cape's avatar
Pterodactyl-Cape
1d

I’m a recurring donor to your PAC. The Dem Old Guard needs to be kicked out, and all its enablers and its billionaire owners.

This system is broken. One side is evil, and the other side thinks it’s a game (that they’re rigging, but not for us). Meanwhile the world is burning. It’s a fight for existence.

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Citizen Free Speech's avatar
Citizen Free Speech
1d

Establishment Democrats are not a legitimate opposition party. They are responsible for Trump being in office and this must change if we are to rid ourselves of these toxic fascists.

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