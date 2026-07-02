A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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eiggod8's avatar
eiggod8
9h

I put forward the four people who showed the most fire and ability to remain articulate while angry during House congressional hearings. They are also well informed and prepared. Becca Balint, Jamie Raskin, Madeleine Dean, and Maxwell Frost.

Hakeem Jeffries is absolutely unfit for the job that needs to be done....terrible speaker....halting and inarticulate and without moral clarity.

AOC is a huge disappointment with her Jeffries support, and underestimates the immediate need to deal with our desperate conditions in every area of human life. What the hell is she thinking?

Centrists are a death knell.

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Bill Miller's avatar
Bill Miller
8h

All I had to see was a video clip of Hakeem Jeffries proudly declaring that "I stand with Israel 100% No questions asked!" followed by a report of the millions he'd received from AIPAC.

Who is he really working for?

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