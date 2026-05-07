America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Mick's avatar
Mick
8h

Best yet Corbin. As the movie says, 'What's on your mind? Milk and cookies kept you awake?' My only addition is this: before a large group of humans can actually grok the reality that they are a large 'group,' and must work together to survive, as a group, you need to show the need for cooperation rather than competition. Competition drives more than getting to some finish line, it drives cutting corners, taking inadvertant risks, narrowing the vision to only some distant goal, not the actual path(s) to said goal, and what does that goal actually have to do with survival or demise. I am not interested, in the least, in speed to get somewhere, especially in the final era of human existence on a planet that IS us, our home, our benefactor. Right now, we need to get our shit together and stop killing what sustains us. This is the core fault in competition. That end, to win something, merely shows we are addicted to the illusion that the means always justify the end(s). This world is in constant flux, and our 4000 years of constant chaos have only added to that flux, and we have, now, virtually NO TIME LEFT to stop the environmental plunge into the heart of the maelstrom. No more bulldozing our way out of chaos, it is going to take cooperative finesse to get ALL of us, especially our Earth support systems, out of this cesspool of suicidal behaviors we have become addicted to.

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Damon Kovelsky's avatar
Damon Kovelsky
9h

What happens when we let bullies gready for virtual dollars lead

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