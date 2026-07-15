A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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eiggod8's avatar
eiggod8
8h

When are they going to draft you Corbin? I think you would be an excellent member of Congress, an impressive articulate speaker with vision and moral clarity. Not what centrist democrats want, but the rest of us do.

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Paul Cohen's avatar
Paul Cohen
8h

The pen is mightier than a sword (or a gun). The problem is not so much that big business controls all the guns; rather it is that big business has control of so much of the media.

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