America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Pterodactyl-Cape's avatar
Pterodactyl-Cape
1d

Thank you for saying this so clearly. We see that Old Guard Democrats are compromised, owned by billionaires, and part of the rotten system.

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Newport & Coconut Grove's avatar
Newport & Coconut Grove
1d

Some other fighters you might want to support:

Abdul El-Sayed

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Analilia Mejia

Angela Gonzales-Torres

Annie Andrews

Ayanna Pressley

Bernie Sanders

Brad Lander

Bushra Amiwala

Chris Pappas

Christian Urrutia

Cori Bush

Donavan McKinney

Eileen Laubacher

Elijah Manley

Gay Valimont

Graham Platner

Hoan Huynh

Ilhan Omar

Jasmine Crockett

Jasmine Crockett (US House)

Jason Crow

Jordan Wood

Josh Weil

Leaders We Deserve

Manny Rutinel

Mark Kelly

Oliver Larkin

Randy Bryce

Richard Ojeda

Sunrise PAC - Coordinated

The Intercept

VoteVets PAC

World Central Kitchen

Zeeshan Hafeez

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