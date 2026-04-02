America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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June M Grifo's avatar
June M Grifo
4d

I will do whatever a 94 year old can do. it isn't much but.....

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Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
3dEdited

I'm right tnere with you Corbin. We lost everything a year ago in the Altadena fire. As we get closer to start the rebuild, I went to a local progresive Dem group to say hi to Jess Craven, a longtime ass kicker. I've met some serious locals and it feels good to be back in, even in a new community we are renting in for another year. I'm near Monrovia now and several kids from Monrovia High School were there that night. They speak clearly and were the ones that got the entire school to walk out several months ago to stand agains ICE at the local Home Depot where the empoyees and day laborers were getting beat up and kidnaped. Amazing kids.

I've been very active since the mid 1960s, having started as a Dem precinct walker in 1956. Then later as the security coordinator for two huge anti Iraq and then Afganistan war marches in San Francisco and then Los Angeles. I'm an old fart encouraged by your vision and focus. I'll do what I can.

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