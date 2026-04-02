Two weeks ago I told you what I was trying to build. What I want to tell you today is that it’s moving.

I’ve spent the last two weeks on calls with campaigns. A lot of them. Candidates running for Senate seats, House seats, in states you’d expect and some you wouldn’t. Most of them have good platforms. Some of them have great platforms. That was never the hard part to find.

Here’s what I’m actually looking for and what makes the bar so high.

Help keep it going?

A candidate can be right about everything. Medicare for All, taxing the billionaire class, Gaza, the housing crisis, all of it. And still be useless once they win. Not because they’re dishonest. Because they walk in alone. And alone you don’t pass anything. Alone you wait your turn. Alone the machine absorbs you the same way it absorbs everyone else, and two years later you’re taking the small wins and calling it progress just to have something to say at the next fundraiser.

The theory of A Fight Worth Having is simple. It’s almost embarrassingly simple. Candidates who share a platform and a diagnosis need to commit to each other before they win. Campaign together now. Coordinate once they’re elected. Name the Democratic leadership that has failed us and fight to replace it. Back primary challengers against the incumbents inside their own party who are blocking the agenda they ran on. Say all of that out loud, on camera, in public, where it can’t be walked back quietly in a back room conversation.

That last part is the filter. Not the platform. The willingness to say it where it counts.

Most candidates won’t. Not because they disagree. Because they’re calculating. Because they think they need the very people they should be fighting. Because they believe they can negotiate their way to change from inside a structure that was specifically designed to make sure nothing changes.

Two weeks in and I’ve already had conversations with campaigns that give me real reason to believe this can work. Some of those conversations are about to become public. I’m not ready to name names yet. But I will be soon, and when I do I want you to already be part of this.

Here’s what we need right now. People.

We are building a list of folks willing to show up at town halls, candidate forums, and campaign events in their districts and ask simple questions on the record. Will you oppose the failed leadership of Schumer and Jeffries? Will you commit to coordinating with other candidates running on this agenda, before you win and after? Will you back challengers against the incumbents in your party blocking the results?

One person in one room with one camera changes the conversation.

Sign up at AFightWorthHaving.com. Tell us your district. Tell us if you can show up. If you have a platform, even a modest one, tell us that too. We will connect you with everything you need.

The candidates worth backing are out there. Some of them are already talking to us. What we’re building is the thing that makes them believe they won’t be walking in alone.

Get in before this gets loud.

Corbin Trent

I’ve spent a long time writing about what’s broken. People ask me what to do about it. A Fight Worth Having is my answer. It’s a super PAC that runs independent expenditure campaigns behind candidates willing to take on their own party, take on corporate money, and take on the lobbying operations that have turned Congress into a permission slip for the donor class. We don’t wait for the party to anoint someone. We find the fighters and we back them.

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