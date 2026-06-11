A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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eiggod8's avatar
eiggod8
4d

Corbin, I hope you will make contact with Graham Platner. I have suggested to his staff that he connect with you. Your views would be useful to his policy development.

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Greg Belzley's avatar
Greg Belzley
4d

We throw around the term "billions" so often that we've forgotten what it really means. A guy or gal with just $100 million in the bank could buy with cash a $5 million home on five continents, a Bugatti, a Ferrari, and a Lamborghini for their garage, and a $10 million wardrobe for themselves and their significant other, and still have $60 million in the bank generating $3.6 million a year.

Elon Musk’s personal fortune, now approaching a trillion dollars, is more than the gross domestic product of all but 21 countries in the world. There are more than a dozen people in this country with personal wealth in excess of $100 billion. The poor schmuck at the bottom of Forbes’ list of the 400 richest people in the U.S. has just $3.8 billion. Simple interest at 6% on a fortune of that size generates almost $230 million a year. Billionaires have fortunes so vast that those who try struggle to give away enough so that they don't keep getting richer.

What do you do with wealth that is vastly more than you need to buy all the creature comforts you could ever want? You spend it on power, and then you spend it on keeping the power you've amassed. The billionaires have already bought the current government, thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United. If by some miracle “the people” can wrest control of the government from them and the billionaires don’t like where things are headed, amassing a drone armory and buying a copy of Mythos would be a rounding error in their bank accounts.

The only solution I see to this problem is not pretty.

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