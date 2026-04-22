America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Linda Elkins's avatar
Linda Elkins
4d

This is the most honest assessment of where we are currently at, how we got here, and how we might be able to get out of the mess of our own making. We have been here before and we have done great things afterwards, but, we must all be willing to fight for the greatness that we know in our hearts is this nation. We can not allow petty infighting over trivial issues to hold us back. Now is the time for action. I pray our collective apathy will not hold us back and continue to destroy us.

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Christy Shaver's avatar
Christy Shaver
3d

Thanks Corbin. I’m also sitting with the use of ‘we’ here. I understand why it’s landing hard for some people. Responsibility and power aren’t evenly distributed, and many are actively resisting what’s happening.

At the same time, I read ‘we’ less as equal blame and more as a reflection of how we’re all situated within systems that shape outcomes, whether we agree with them or not. That doesn’t erase differences in agency, but it does point to the scale of what needs to shift.

For me, the question becomes how we engage that reality in a way that moves us toward something more life-centered, not just who we assign responsibility to.

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