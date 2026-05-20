America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Trip Powers's avatar
Trip Powers
2d

Fact: Since all financial assets are also someone's liabilities, then the total global sum of all financial assets is exactly zero, by accounting identity. Our real wealth is the physical assets. When the financial assets are put to use to create real physical assets, then we become wealthier. It's called industrial policy, and you are right to highlight this difference.

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Pterodactyl-Cape's avatar
Pterodactyl-Cape
2d

Thanks, that’s a really thought-provoking article.

For housing affordability, tiny houses are vital - but currently live in a legal grey zone.

An Accessory Dwelling Unit that’s under 900 sqft (a studio apt) costs $500,000. A HALF-MILLION dollars. That’s the quote I got from a contractor who specializes in ADUs. That doesn’t include land, as it goes on one’s existing yard. That’s a full sized house, with land, in many places! But only an ADU will get a certificate of occupancy (ie you have the right to live there, and don’t have to live in fear of neighbors getting you evicted).

Compare that with a tiny house, which costs $25k used for a decent one, or $70k -100k. Remember the ADU was $500k. You could buy 20 - TWENTY - nice used tiny houses for the cost of one ADU!

I’ve been starting to work on getting tiny houses zoned as ADUs (which are legal to live in, unlike tiny houses). They can have much less impact on sewage (most do composting or incinerating toilets so not a big sewage dump), take up a tiny fraction of land, are actually affordable for low wage workers unlike a big house, and allow a life of dignity.

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