America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
Sep 3Edited

Can someone explain this sentence to me?

“They're applauding as federal troops patrol D.C. streets. (With good results as it happens)”

That sure sounds like he is saying the deployment of troops ha had “good results” but maybe I’m wrong. I would hope Corbin Trent would not say something so ridiculous.

Is it even necessary to mention the troops invading blue cities has absolutely zero to do with crime?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Corbin Trent and others
Deborah L Krueger's avatar
Deborah L Krueger
Sep 3

Hi Corbin, Just read this morning on WPR that St. John's Lutheran Church is tearing down their 1906 church in Madison, WI and rebuilding a lower level sanctuary with 10 story structure with 130 housing units, 110 of which have capped rents...available in tier to people making no more than 30, 50 or 60% of the area's median income. They hope to break ground this fall. HOPE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Corbin Trent
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture