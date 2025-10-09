America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Wayne Teel
Unity without policy has nothing to coalesce around. Reagan said, "Where's the beef?" It is well and good to talk about unity, but unity around what? Try some substance. 1. Universal Health Care. 2. Comprehensive environmental protection that regulates poisons and promotes ecosystem health. 3. Campaign finance reform that prevents corporate and wealthy donors from dominating candidates. 4. Education financing and independence. Reduce or eliminate student debt. 5. Civil rights laws and enforcement (reject white Christian nationalism). 6. Accept climate change as real and adjust energy policies to act to drawdown carbon. 7. Emphasize freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the separation of church at state. 8. Break up monopolies and oligarchies to free up creative freedom. Eliminate stock buyback and limit stock payments to CEOs. 9. Tax reform, reinstitute a graduated income tax that heavily hits the wealthy. 10. Eliminate the cap on SS and Medicaid payroll taxes. Once you have some policies around which to rally, the unity will come. You won't get the desired coalition working together unless you have goals, and means to get to those goals, articulated.

Heather Haskins
Sure I would support a coordinated slate that was functioning as a coordinated movement. By that I mean a movement that can grow, that others can join, that non-candidate partner organizations can embrace and their members ("us," presumably) can work to support with and within the momentum of our own organizations, be they civic, religious, etc.

I'm tired of sawed off shotgun requests from countless groups that have me on mailing lists, all asking me individually for donations every day. That didn't do anything to prevent this moment, and it isn't going to do anything to get us out of this moment.

I'm willing to show up for the opposite of that.

