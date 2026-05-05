America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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John Whitehead's avatar
John Whitehead
2d

You nailed it, Corbin! I'm sick of those self-righteous caucuses, who have shown time and time again that their real interest is in preserving their own positions and power. If A Fight Worth Having (afightworthhaving.com) can move the needle and change the broken, corrupt, and self-serving caucus system, then it's a fight worth having!!!!

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Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
2d

Corbin this is another fantastic post. As we've discussed I couldn't agree more. This isn't just about keeping/getting dems into power -- not if those dems have attached themselves to the current corporatocracy/classism system instead of going after that system itself. I have said for years that America is more a classist society than a racist one now, which doesn't mean racism isn't still a huge and foundational problem. We must harness all this darkness and upheaval to bring about radical systems change -- in the economic model and in political processes.

On a personal note, it must be very hard having your values and a governor like the one currently at the helm in your state. Hang in there. By the way, I just upgraded to a paid subscription. Keep doing your good work!

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