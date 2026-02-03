America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
13h

I'll believe corporations are people when Texas executes one !!!

I can't afford my own lobbyist or write that $100,000 check.

Reply
Share
Michael Harrison's avatar
Michael Harrison
12h

An important and perfectly written argument. Thinking about how different the SCOTUS - and our country - would be today if not for Bush V Gore and Mitch McConnell.; If pissed off Bernie bros in Michigan and Pennsylvania voted for Hillary instead of sitting that one out. If Biden, et al listened to Anita Hill. Thinking about it makes me physically ill.

Reply
Share
4 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture