America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Democracy Defender's avatar
Democracy Defender
7d

I agree. Both parties worked issues to continue economic policies for the donor class. Republicans mainly used abortion, Democrats focused on political rights. Business was fine with all these issues or could pick their side if they were true believers, like the pillow guy. Meanwhile they could work the system for the moneybags, like Hoyer for pharmaceutical or Manchin for fossil fuels. I am so tired of having to vote for the lesser evil. The moderates will blame the progressives for moving too far left when I actually believe it was the Centers strategy to go along with social/political issues in order to avoid economic policies for people rather than corporations. Of course, Talking Heads amplify the Centrist message. Wash, rinse repeat. I want the Do-Nothing Democrats to pay, to lose their power, to be voted out. Decades I have waited, worked and hoped for change. I felt so betrayed by Obama. Why won’t the progressives exercise their power for systemic change. The Tea Party did it, why not the Progressives Caucus? Why doesn’t AOC take on Schumer? She could do what Manchin did but for policies that would help people.

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June M Grifo's avatar
June M Grifo
7d

This 94 year old white woman agrees with your every word you have written.

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