America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Patrick Caron's avatar
Patrick Caron
3d

I would like to add to my previous comment that it seems the party doesn't want to change it's direction and as you mentioned just try to sell you better the one they already have. If you allow me to being more jaded here, I would saw they are trying to craft their marketing for just a 51% win. This means no accountability to do what you say you would and when they're are real important issues that you say you would tackle but truly behind closed door don't really want to, you just need a couple of representative to cross party line and nothing happens and the illusion is maintained.

Addressing the real issues you mentioned could trigger a landslide win with an accountability to change things about where the power truly is.

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Cindy Wheeler's avatar
Cindy Wheeler
3d

A dead party can't do its own autopsy any more than a dead person can. This autopsy was never going to yield insight. We are living in a nation of foxes and henhouses.

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