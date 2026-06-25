A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis C. Taishoff's avatar
Lewis C. Taishoff
3h

You are right, Jaime Harrison and the rest of the neolibs don't own the Democratic Party: AIPAC, the tech bros, and the dark-monetarians own both parties. No election is stolen: they're all paid for by the oligarchs. For example, in the 10th NY Congressional district all the leading candidates took AIPC money.

Reply
Share
Margaret Reis's avatar
Margaret Reis
3h

This is so true! When we have enough Progressives in Congress there must be a Constitutional Convention to update the Constitution to make it fair, eliminate the Electoral College, fix the number of Senators to match the number of people in each state, eliminate money in politics, correct the taxation, etc. It is time to take back our Democracy!

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture