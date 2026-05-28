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Earlier this week, the Guardian ran a piece by Eduardo Porter. A financial crisis is coming, he says, and what should scare us is that our broken politics will guarantee we botch the response. Debt at 120% of GDP. A government with no plan but to lean on the Fed and pour money into the military. He's right that we'll botch it. He's wrong about almost everything else.

Read the whole thing and the frame never changes. Fiscal discipline. Get our house in order. Brace for impact. Like the economy is weather, a storm coming and our only option is to board up the windows and ride it out. In his view, the economy is something that happens to us.

It doesn't happen to us. We build it. We rebuild it every day. And we could build it differently.

Here's the one thing sitting under all of it. We've had brutal inflation in this country for fifty years, and we never called it inflation. It wasn’t the kind that spikes at the gas pump for a year and fades. It was the slow kind, at the price of a whole life. The house. The doctor. The degree. The tank of gas and the cart of groceries. The things you can't opt out of.

Those prices have climbed since the seventies, and the official number has barely moved because it measures the price of a thing, not the hours of your life it takes to afford it. That's the trick. Inflation isn’t just a price tag. It's how much of your life the price tag consumes.

None of the backlash of the last ten years was random. MAGA. Bernie. Occupy Wall Street before them. Eight million people in the street this spring. The rage that elected Trump twice and almost nominated a democratic socialist twice.

People keep treating it as a personality problem, disinformation, or a flaw in voters. It's a bill coming due. The anger is the interest on a choice we made fifty years ago, and we still won't say what the choice was.

Start with what the chart-wavers wave. Real wages up. The economy's fine, they say. You're emotional. Of course the numbers aren't fake, “real” wages did rise. But a “real” wage isn't a life. Those charts are adjusting workers’ pay in several ways. They don't measure a household's economic condition. And they measure it against 2019, the fortieth year of neoliberalism, the disease I’ve been describing. If you tell someone they're better off today than in 2019, it’s like telling some one with a fever of 104 vs 105 that they’re healthy. It ain’t great news.

The question isn't whether life has gotten slightly better or worse since 2019. It's why we’ve been in decline since the late 1970s.

Look where the money goes. The bottom 80% of households now spend around 82 cents of every after-tax dollar on six basics: housing, food, healthcare, transportation, clothing, and a little on education. Total it up, and they spend more than 100% of what they bring home. The gap gets covered by transfers and borrowing, around eighteen trillion dollars of household debt and still climbing. Eighty percent of the country runs a deficit to cover the basics, and we call that a strong economy.

Here's a number that needs no inflation adjustment, because it's measured in the only thing nobody can argue with, the hours of your life. In the postwar decades, a median home cost about two and a half years of a median household's entire income. Today it's about five. It was four as recently as 2019, and the people who say the economy is fine concede that jump.

And five is the household number, the one that already swallowed a second earner. We held it that low by sending a second adult to work, and once two incomes became normal, the price rose to meet them, because you win a house by outbidding the family beside you, and now they had two incomes too. The extra earner got competed straight into the price of the same house.

Measure it against one person's income, the way you could in 1970 when a single paycheck bought a home, and a median home went from about four years of work to about ten. That gap between one earner and two is the story of the American family since 1970, and no wage chart shows it. And don't take the dodge that the house got bigger. Most people buy existing homes, not the big new builds, and priced by the foot it still ran away. A diploma bought a house and a family on one income in 1970, and that life is gone at that price.

This month, consumer sentiment hit its lowest reading in the survey's 74-year history. Lower than 2008. During the same stretch, the stock market sat at an all-time high. They're both right. They're measuring two different countries. One scoreboard counts the people who own the assets. The other counts the people who live here. We've been running the country off the first one for fifty years and calling it the economy.

So how did the cost of living come unglued from pay? In the 1970s we hit a real crisis. Stagflation, oil shocks, the whole postwar machine grinding down. We came to a fork in the road.

One path was to keep doing what had built America, public money aimed at production, the thing that gave us the Arsenal of Democracy and the TVA and the interstate highways. We took another road. We decided we didn't need to make things anymore. Let the poorer countries make them. We'd keep the financing, the design, and the branding, and sit at the head of the table because we figured we deserved it. We sold the means of production and called it efficiency.

You can watch that choice land in a single number. From the end of World War II to the early 1970s, when the country got more productive, the worker's paycheck climbed right with it. Then around 1979 they came apart and never got back in line. We've gotten about 85 percent more productive while the pay of a typical worker has gone up maybe 13. The money it threw off stopped going to the people doing the work and was siphoned off to the people who already owned things. The economy didn't run out of money to pay people. It got richer the whole time, and decided the workers weren't the ones who'd see it.

We're a debtor nation now, renting our productivity from China, a competitor we built ourselves. We still tell ourselves we're a manufacturing powerhouse. Strip out computers and electronics and American manufacturing output has been flat for twenty-five years. We gave up the tangible stuff for financial paper. We don't make the transformers anymore. We don't make the copper. We import the lumber and the breaker panels and half the inputs you'd need to put up a single house.

We don't have a spending problem. We have a spending-on problem. We pour trillions into these systems and get almost nothing back because the money lands in financial services, healthcare middlemen, and asset prices instead of anything that produces. Healthcare subsidies don't make us healthier; they make UnitedHealthcare bigger. Housing subsidies don't make homes cheaper; they get baked into the price, and Blackstone takes the spread. You can't carry water in a colander. Pour in more, and you get more leakage.

So we've had fifty years of inflation in the things that matter most, and we've never aimed a single policy at it. We aimed at the other inflation instead. When prices move, the country has one reflex. The Fed raises rates to choke off demand and waits for the market to sort out supply. That cools a hot economy. It does nothing to a rigged one. In housing and healthcare, nobody's standing on the supply side, and higher rates make it cost more to build a home or a hospital, not less. The one lever we pull shoves the disease the wrong way. We've spent half a century treating a supply famine with a demand diet and calling it responsible.

And you can't save your way out from here. We owe more than 39 trillion dollars, and you can't run surpluses big enough to pay it down without crushing the economy. Do that, and the ratio gets worse, because the bottom drops faster than the debt. Greece tried it, and the debt grew because its economy shrank beneath it. Debt this size never gets paid back. It gets outgrown, inflated down, or rolled forever. There's nothing responsible about attempting the impossible.

There's another way, and it isn't theoretical. Japan and Germany ate the same oil shocks and took the road we threw away, protecting their factories and their skills and eating flat asset prices to do it. China's doing it at scale now. What builds an economy is patient capital willing to lose money on purpose, for a decade, toward a goal. Private capital can't; the market punishes it every quarter. The state can absorb the losses to build solar, batteries, and steel until the competition is gone. We did it ourselves in the war and the Cold War. The microchip. The internet. Then we decided losing money on purpose was inefficient and quit.

So the answer isn't to spend less, but it ain’t more of the same spending either. Nor can we just tax the rich to write bigger welfare checks. It's spending to get things built—public competition in the cornerstone sectors. Public banking. Public housing at scale. Public hospitals to discipline private prices. That way the public owns them. A real stake in the things we use to live, not a 401(k) crumb in a market the billionaires still own.

We need the state to build capacity that the market won't, because the market makes more money from extracting than producing. Once the public begins to compete in the market, the extractors have to drop prices or get out. The economy can be muscled. It is not the weather. Every time someone tells you the market decided, they are lying. The corporate politicians, dancing to the tune of their benefactors, created a system to enrich the already wealthy and let the rest of us take it on the chin.

There’s no free market - there’s a rigged game. Unfortunately, knowing the economy can be steered isn't the same as having the hands to steer it. We spent fifty years stripping the state for parts, capturing the agencies and gutted any capacity for a building mission to succeed. A captured, incompetent state can’t drive a mission, it’s just a fresh trough for the same wealthy people to drink from. We've won the argument that building works. We haven't settled whether we can rebuild a state worth trusting with it, or a politics durable enough to protect it for more than one cycle. That's the real fight.

Porter's right that the next crisis is coming. Milton Friedman said it cleanest. Only a crisis produces real change, and the change depends on the ideas lying around when it hits. The free-market crowd had theirs ready in 1980 and won forty years. The question is whether our ideas are ready. Not a plan we run today, but a readiness, so when the muddle breaks, it breaks toward building.

I could end on a line about rising to the moment, but I'd rather not, and you'd see through it. What I want is an argument. A real one, out in the open, with the brain trust the Democratic center still runs on. Matthew Yglesias and Noah Smith and the whole fiscal-discipline crowd. Hunter at StatisticUrban and the chart-wavers are telling us the mood is wrong, but I think they're all measuring the wrong thing. And I'd love to be shown, on the record, where I've got it wrong.

Because this isn't a seminar. If Democrats take back the House and the Senate in 2026, and if we get lucky enough to put someone in the White House in 2028, somebody has to decide what this party believes an economy is for. Whether it's a machine we keep tuned-up and humming for the wealthy, or it’s something that makes ordinary life work for ordinary people. That decision should be fought out in public first.

So come fight it out with me. That's the invitation: show up, and we’ll find out what’s real and what’s not.

Corbin Trent

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