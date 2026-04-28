America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Nina Tatlock's avatar
Nina Tatlock
1dEdited

I definitely would prefer Star Trek over mad max. Maybe throw in a little Jetsons too for some fun.

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PLH's avatar
PLH
1d

I don’t want Star Wars or Mad Max. Both were Shakespearean and other classic conflicts stories rewrapped in a post-modern world of constant conflict. They only differ in the level of technological weaponry available. Modifying social/cultural norms is missing from our goals. We are trained to compete and vanquish opponents, not to achieve and share. We celebrate war…thank you for your service, soldier (for killing all those bad people)…while denigrating our teachers and nurses to the level of babysitters. Part of the mission needs to include programs to rekindle the spirit of life as a collaborative collective experience for mutual benefit. Without those values, we’ll remain in a zero-sum society where some have to lose so others can win. Include Peace Corp like programs in the mission, not to spread democracy and the American way, but to foster collaboration and shared human community, and wean us from acting like crabs in a barrel.

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