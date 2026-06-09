A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Allen Clark's avatar
Allen Clark
1d

AMEN, AMEN, AMEN!! You speak truth to ‘power’.

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NANCY BYRON's avatar
NANCY BYRON
1d

As an 83 year old woman, it still is hard to stomach what I've learned about Platner and the stuff that is still not being talked about. Your analysis, however is right on, particularly about the monumental hypocrisy and the power establishment--all of it. If I lived in Maine i would vote for him, hold my nose and hope that he doesn't turn out like John Fetterman. It always comes back to following the money doesn't it?

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