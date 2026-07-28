A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Mireille's avatar
Mireille
5h

I've been hearing the promise of technology freeing us up for less work and more leisure for 30 plus years. That 3-day work week never happened for me- my job just got busier, took up more of my time, and seeped into my personal space. Sound familiar? Also those online meetings and work interactions were all business and no fun. We were missing a fundamental human element: fewer jokes, chitchat, and donuts. All the while I had a sinking feeling these interactions and patterns were being mined by the machine to replace us- or our children.

And Instead of better customer service a lot of the so called efficiencies of technology simply downloaded the work to the end user. Anyone been to the grocery store lately? There used to be associates who helped ring up and pack your food. Now we do that work ourselves. With Security Guards watching to make sure we don't steal the food.

Instead of shortening work hours, many countries are increasing how many years you need to work before you retire and recieve social security. Other people are stuck working into their late 70s because they can't afford to stop. Lately I've met a lot of middle-aged women who spent most of their lives in supportive and care giving roles who are really economically vulnerable these days.

Wake up and smell the coffee burning!

What is Musk waiting for? Why doesn't he start giving away his money now? Wait, how did one man get and keep so much money in the first place? And if he's such a generous soul why is one of the first things he did to cut off transfers to the most vulnerable people in the world (in Africa)?

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Linda McCaughey's avatar
Linda McCaughey
6h

Truly relieved to be old and on my way out. Doesn't mean I'm giving up or giving in--I'll protest this abomination to the end. Always have; always will.

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