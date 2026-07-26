A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen's avatar
Karen
21h

Thank you for your article. The fight isn't over. Instead of a Bleeding Heart Liberal I'm seeing myself as a Democratic Socialist after 76 years. Cutting off social programs to build monuments to the monster in charge and his flying monkeys, is unconscionable. Attacking hard working immigrants, alienating our allies with words and tariffs, starting new forever wars, and listening to the malignancy that is Stephen Miller is destroying the country I love. So I send my money and protest in the streets and pray that this period of hatred and violence will pass.

Protesting since the Sixities and still on the streets. God Bless America and All who call her home

Reply
Share
6 replies
Linda McCaughey's avatar
Linda McCaughey
1d

Oh, that was good! Now: how do we get enough people to see the truth? Closed minds will have to be pried open.

Reply
Share
1 reply
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture