America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
1d

Corbin this is a great guest article. I've worked on economic evolution my entire adult life and I feel as though people are finally taking it seriously. I have already plugged in with Zack's New Consensus group and will reach out directly. Thanks so much for sharing their work. We have so much to talk about in our Substack Live tomorrow. Looking forward to it!

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Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
1d

Speculating on the future does not work if you do not include energy, material shortfalls, and climate change. These are not in your article. You can't build the future in the way you propose if you run out of copper. You can't build the future without a consistent, reliable energy supply. You can't build the future if you have an unstable climate. You can't build a future if there is nothing to build with. Unless these issues are addressed, AI becomes irrelevant. You can't eat AI, so perhaps it already is in a way.

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