Wow, this is great! I love all of it! I could really get excited about this. Dare we call it Project 2026?
Suggestions for additions:
1) Be more explicit about stating that you want to get money out of politics. You've got some stuff in there (like ending Citizen's United), but the legalized bribery is the root cause of much of the problem and the root needs to be ripped out. More forcefully stating that would be useful.
2) More transparency, fewer documents to be labeled as secret. I suspect most things that are kept secret are so because they embarrass somebody. "Sunshine is the best medicine".
3) Bring back the equal time doctrine that reagan killed. Free air time for vetted candidates.
4) Require that corporations show public benefit to be able to renew their corporate charter like they were originally required to do.
5) Prohibt corporations from owning other corporations - like they were originally as well.
6) Internet should be treated and ISPs regulated as a utility like electricity and gas.
7) State corporations are not people and money is not free speech so campaign contributions can be regulated
8) Public financing for elections so that non-rich people can more easily participate.
9) Whistleblower protection. Too many whistleblowers have been subjected to retaliation. The retaliators should go to prison.
10) Implement Kucinich's idea of a Department of Peace possibly to rename the pentagon.
11) Eliminate the our role (usually the CIA) in interfering in other countries. End our empire.
12) End our so-called War on Drugs.
13) Invest in mental health and rehab for drug addicts.
14) Implement restorative justice instead of retribution (Scandanavian countries)
15) More support for struggling families, lunches in schools, daycare, etc.
16) Bring back the voter rights legislation that trump & co killed. You have a bit about this but should be expanded
I think it’s all great, however without delivering swift and unequivocal justice to the people who did this to our country, I doubt if any of it will come to pass. What would have happened if we would have given the German Nazis a slap on the wrist, allowed them to continue exist, and tried to create a better world with them still functioning?