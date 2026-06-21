A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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John Whitehead's avatar
John Whitehead
19h

That's an eye-opening perspective! I've been a big supporter of the socialist dem's, but you're right - even they are not talking about physically rebuilding what we've failed to do for so long. As you'ver pointed out, Corbin, lots of money chasing dwindling supplies merely raises the price of those supplies. Explains a lot, I think.

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Craig B.'s avatar
Craig B.
19h

Seems to me that a smart politician/party could gain a lot of traction and solve several problems at once with a 4-word platform: Universal Free Vocational Education.

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