A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Patti Crane's avatar
Patti Crane
15hEdited

Corbin, thank you for explaining the verb "to fight" to a party that forgot how. Keep teaching!

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Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
15h

Spot on. This is no time for incrementalism. The democratic status quo isn't going to meet this moment. For what it's worth my dad taught me the same thing about hitting first.

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